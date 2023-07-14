Another star leaves The Bloodline on SmackDown; indie show - 5 shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend

July has been a fairly slow month for WWE Network & Peacock content. While the beginning of the month featured the Money in the Bank 2023 event and thus had slightly boosted activity, things have slowed to a crawl since. This past week has been no different.

Monday featured a new episode of RAW Talk with Megan Morant and Matt Camp hosting. Then Tuesday saw the prior week's edition of NXT added on-demand, although some people in certain regions had the episode available sooner.

Wednesday featured two uploads. One was a month-old episode of Monday Night RAW, while the other was a new edition of The Bump. Grayson Waller was the in-studio guest, with Chelsea Green, Sonya Deville, and Johnny Knoxville also featured. Lastly, This Week In WWE was added on Thursday.

Five full-length programs are set to arrive over the course of this weekend. Some will feature brand-new in-ring action, an indie program will arrive, and top stars will be interviewed. What exactly will be going down on both streaming platforms?

Below are five shows coming to WWE Network and Peacock this weekend.

#5. The SmackDown LowDown will stream

The SmackDown LowDown will be back with a brand new episode this weekend. The new video will be available on WWE Network and Peacock on Saturday, July 15th, at 10 AM EST.

For those unaware, the series breaks down the action from Friday Night SmackDown, with select interviews from the arena spliced in throughout the 30-minute or so program. Matt Camp and Megan Morant are meant to host the program, but Megan's status for the show is in doubt with her recent heroic decision.

Last week's episode of the series featured three interviews, all of which can be seen in the video above. Bianca Belair was the first to be interviewed, followed by United States Champion Austin Theory. Lastly, Edge had a conversation following his return match with Grayson Waller.

#4. WWE Main Event & #3. SmackDown, two recent shows will be available on-demand

WWE has a variety of programs that air on various platforms. Due to contractual obligations, many of these shows can't be made immediately available on alternative streaming platforms. Thankfully, two that aired recently will become available this weekend.

WWE Main Event from June 29th, 2023 will become viewable on both platforms beginning on Saturday, July 15th. The opening bout is a much-talked-about clash between JD McDonagh and Apollo Crews. The main event features Katana Chance battling Emma.

Friday Night SmackDown from June 16th, 2023 will be available on-demand on Sunday, July 16th. The show featured the epic decision by Jey Uso: would he choose to stand by Roman Reigns or his brother? This decision ultimately led to yet another star leaving the dominant faction. The program also featured a big-time tag team gauntlet.

#2. wXw Wrestling will offer another show

A new indie video will be added to the WWE Network and Peacock archives. At one point, three active indie promotions were offering their archived programs on-demand, but Insane Championship Wrestling and PROGRESS Wrestling recently had their deals discontinued.

wXw Wrestling of Germany continues to provide content, however. This weekend will see the wXw We Love Wrestling #46 event added on Saturday, July 15th at 12 PM EST. The show originally took place on May 27th.

The new wXw show featured eight matches on the main card, all of which will likely make the WWE Network & Peacock release. Regulars of the brand, including The Arrows Of Hungary, Shigehiro Irie, Laurance Roman, and Maggot will appear. Additionally, Charlie Morgan, who briefly appeared on NXT UK programming, will be in action.

#1. NXT Level Up will stream

Axiom vs. Tavion Heights

NXT Level Up will be streaming on WWE Network and Peacock this weekend. The program will stream immediately following SmackDown on FOX beginning at 10 PM EST on Friday, July 14th. As a usual reminder, the show will not be available on-demand immediately after airing for Peacock subscribers.

After a few weeks where the program only featured two bouts, Level Up will once again feature three big-time matches. The main event for this week's show will see the talented Axiom take on relative newcomer Tavion Heights.

The opening bout of Level Up will feature tag team action. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will fight Kale Dixon and Luca Crusifino, two Level Up regulars. Lastly, Valentina Feroz will go one-on-one with Lola Vice.

