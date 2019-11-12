Another Triple Threat match confirmed for WWE Survivor Series 2019

WWE Survivor Series 2019

For the first time in WWE history, RAW, SmackDown and NXT will collide with each other at Survivor Series in an attempt to establish brand supremacy. Apart from the traditional tag team elimination matches, the Champions will also have the task to earn a victory for their respective brands.

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler will get the opportunity to hand a point to the Black-and-Gold brand by winning her triple threat match against the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong will have to climb a similar as it is now confirmed that he will take on WWE United States Champion AJ Styles and the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura at Survivor Series.

Last year, AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura faced each other on multiple occasions for the WWE Championship. They will look to renew their feud at Survivor Series but this time, they need to guide their brand to victory. Hopefully, Sami Zayn will be in the corner of the King of Strong Style and considering how he has been a dividend, AJ Styles and Roderick Strong must be careful.

But if Zayn interferes, the rest of The O.C. and the Undisputed Era may show up as well.

