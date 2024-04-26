Another WWE star omitted from the official roster: When was his last match?

WWE has released several superstars lately, and the company appears to be making cuts fresh off WrestleMania XL. Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahaan, Sanga, Xia Li, and Xyon Quinn were all released last Friday. Von Wagner and Cameron Grimes also parted ways with the Stamford-based company.

It appears that NXT star Guru Raaj could be headed out of WWE. The Indian wrestler has been removed from the active roster and moved to the Alumni page on WWE.com. He may be unfamiliar to fans, but he was part of the first Superstar Spectacle show in January 2021. He faced Finn Balor at the event, which showcased Indian talent.

Raaj's final in-ring appearance was way back in November 2022, when he lost his match to SCRYPTS on NXT.

Laxmikant Rajpoot (Raaj) was trained by former World Heavyweight Champion The Great Khali. He made his debut in 2015 and became a regular on 205 Live.

WWE's cuts come after a hugely successful WrestleMania XL, with viewership up 41 percent on both nights compared to the previous year. It marked a new era following former chairman Vince McMahon's exit after TKO acquired the Stamford-based company.

Sanga voiced his frustrations with the lack of opportunities for Indian talent in WWE

Sanga broke his silence about his release several days after parting ways with the company and highlighted his issues with his former company's treatment of Indian talent.

He said in a now-deleted video released on his X/Twitter account:

"When it comes to viewership, you want it from India. You want viewership on Facebook from India, the same goes for views on YouTube and television. But, when it comes to talent from India, you're not encouraging it [...] It's sad, but you need to understand that we come from a land with 1.4 billion people, and they like you and us, and they want talented athletes from their home country to be represented and work on an international level [...] It hurts when I hear this or think about it, but your company doesn't have any athletes from India."

Sanga joined WWE in 2018 and was introduced to NXT's audience in March 2020. The Indian heavyweight's run in the developmental brand included serving as the bodyguard to Grayson Waller. He also formed Indus Sher with Veer Mahaan and they were brought up to the main roster in the 2023 Draft.

However, Indus Sher was rarely featured on TV after being drafted to RAW, where they partnered with Jinder Mahal. Sanga's last match with the company was in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown before WrestleMania XL. The Creed Brothers eliminated him, and he's no longer with the company.

