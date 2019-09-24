What if Brock Lesnar gets drafted permanently to WWE SmackDown?

Brock Lesnar challenged Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. What if this more than a one-off, but rather The Beast moves to SmackDown for good?

Brock Lesnar is set to wrestle on SmackDown for the first time in ages when he challenges Kofi Kingston for the WWE Championship. The Beast Incarnate showing up in this capacity carries with it the implication that he is going to be wrestling for the blue brand from here on. That move wouldn’t feel like a coincidence given that his arrival lines up with SmackDown’s move to FOX, with its larger audience and a push to feature big names.

However, it’s not a foregone conclusion that Lesnar will be a SmackDown Superstar moving forward. After all, Kingston could retain in a victory that could redefine his rein, if not his entire WWE career. Alternatively, another Lesnar rival might get involved to cost him the title victory. On top of all of that, even if Lesnar were to take the title, there is a draft coming soon that threatens to shuffle the rosters. Lesnar could win the WWE Championship, but wind up bringing it back to RAW.

But what if Lesnar is heading to SmackDown to stay? This article takes a look at what it might mean for The Beast, the blue brand, and WWE on the whole.

#5 Interactions with Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon and Brock Lesnar may be set up as either enemies or rivals at the top of SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar has had limited interactions with Shane McMahon over the course of their respective tenures. Between the periods of time each man spent away from WWE and then working opposite brands, there haven’t been very many opportunities for them to cross paths. In theory, they could find themselves on opposing shows even if Lesnar does permanently relocate to SmackDown., with McMahon heading to RAW. However, Shane-O-Mac has been a fixture as an authority figure and featured wrestler for SmackDown. That’s not to mention that he’s a relatively recognizable face for casual fans who might stumble upon the show on FOX.

No, the real question might be if McMahon and Lesnar would be enemies or allies. McMahon is still only a half year into his heel turn, which suggests that he’ll stay in that role for some time to come. With his political stroke, an unholy alliance between him and Lesnar could make for a compelling threat.

