Are John Cena and Nikki Bella still friends following their breakup? Potential truth of the ex-WWE couple revealed

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s names are etched in WWE history, as one of the Stamford-based promotion's most incredible real-life couples. The romance between Cena and Bella sparked in 2011, they began dating privately, and revealed their status publicly the following year.

Ad

The 16-time former World Champion proposed to Nikki Bella at WrestleMania 33, in a heartfelt unscripted moment, in front of more than 60,000 fans in the audience and millions watching live. Unfortunately, the couple announced their separation and called off their engagement in 2018. To this day, fans still admire Nikki and John as the “It couple."

Many wonder if John Cena and Nikki Bella are still friends following their break-up. The answer is likely No! Both superstars have been neutral since their separation and have never spoken ill about each other publicly.

Ad

Trending

It doesn’t appear they are in touch anymore. Recently, speaking to Kristin Cavallari on the Let’s Be Honest live podcast tour, Bella revealed she had a brief reunion with her ex-fiancé at the 2025 Royal Rumble as she was standing in a circle, John Cena came to shake everybody’s hand, including her's. The girls in the circle immediately started teasing Nikki, and she asked everybody to be respectful, reminding them that the Cenation Leader was a married man now. However, she said it felt nice running into him.

Ad

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Expand Tweet

Ad

This revelation from the former Divas Champion could be seen as a hint that Bella and Cena are not friends following their breakup as she met Cena after almost eight years.

Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up?

Cena and Bella appeared to have a fairytale relationship and fans never saw their breakup coming. Many still wonder to this day about the potential reasons behind the shocking split of the Leader of Cenation and the Fearless.

Ad

According to ET Report, the reason behind Cena and Bella’s breakup was their different ideologies. While Nikki seemed to want to have kids, John Cena had his own ideology of never wanting to have children. This seemingly pushed the couple to end their relationship and go their separate paths.

Both Cena and Nikki Bella have moved on with their personal lives. While the 47-year-old is married to Shay Shariatzadeh, Bella went through a tough divorce with her ex-husband Artem Chigvintsev last year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback