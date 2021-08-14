Are Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose still friends?

It has been a while since we saw Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose (now goes by the moniker of Jon Moxley), and Seth Rollins together.

On tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown, John Cena accused Universal Champion Roman Reigns of running Dean Ambrose out of WWE. The statement garnered an insane pop from fans in attendance as it doesn't often happen that an AEW star is mentioned on WWE TV.

Are former Shield members Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose still friends?

Ambrose made it clear that he still occasionally talks with Rollins and Reigns. Take a look at Dean Ambrose's comments about Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins that he made a few months back:

“Very occasionally [speak to Reigns and Rollins]. Seth's about to have a kid, so that's cool. You just get in this world and you get really busy, especially in a pandemic world, everyone is in their own little bubbles. That's the good thing about wrestling: it's never goodbye, it's just see you along the way. When you go through certain things with people, you're always bonded,” Ambrose revealed.

Dean Ambrose left WWE in mid-2019 and made his big debut in All Elite Wrestling soon after. Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins remained top stars on WWE TV while Ambrose (now Jon Moxley) became AEW's second-ever World Champion in early 2020.

Last year, Roman Reigns opened up on Ambrose's WWE exit and took a jibe at his former Shield stablemate for "scr*wing things up." Reigns also indicated that The Shield would never reunite:

"Well I guess Ambrose or Moxley really sc**ewed that up, didn't he? He messed around and just left us. I don't think The Shield will ever be recreated or brought back. That's not just a situation because Mox went to AEW. It's just, we were so good. Honestly, I think we did the reunion thing a little too much the last... three years ago or whatever it was," Roman said.

Moxley's comments about Reigns clearly indicate that he and Reigns are still good friends, though Reigns' statement from last year does raise some questions.

Check out Sportskeeda's latest review of SmackDown and AEW Rampage below

Do you think fans will ever get to see a Shield reunion in the distant future? Sound off in the comments section below!

Edited by Vedant Jain