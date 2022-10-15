Are Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns friends in real life?

Sami Zayn is arguably the most entertaining superstar on the WWE roster right now. He has managed to impress Roman Reigns, securing a special place in The Bloodline. He has also made every member his friend except Jey Uso.

The Canadian superstar was recently interviewed by WWE Deutschland and was asked about his relationship with The Head of the Table. The former Intercontinental Champion claimed that his equation with Roman Reigns has always been great since their first meeting.

"It's going really great. And he's another guy that I've gotten along with great for the last 9-10 years as long as I've known him. We've always gotten along very well," said Zayn.

Hence, it is safe to say that Zayn and Reigns are indeed friends in real life, having known each other for almost a decade.

Sami Zayn feels he doesn't need to win a championship to be important to The Bloodline

The former Intercontinental Champion has been trying to impress Roman Reigns for a long time. For months, he was seen helping The Usos and chatting with Paul Heyman backstage to be in his good books. On a recent edition of SmackDown, Zayn also interacted with Roman Reigns alone.

On the September 23rd edition of SmackDown, Roman Reigns officially welcomed Sami Zay in the Bloodline with an honorary Uce t-shirt.

The Head of The Table expects high standards from his brothers and wants them to have championships. However, Sami Zayn claims that's not for him. He feels he is valuable to the group even if he doesn't have a title.

"You know, I'm still here doing better than ever. We're all closer than ever, except again maybe Jey [Uso]. You know, I don't think in my case it's necessarily about that. It's not that kind of a conditional thing where if you can't bring the IC Title or you can't bring the US Title to The Bloodline, you're not valuable. That's just not the case with me," Zayn noted.

It will be interesting to see how Sami Zayn and The Bloodline will go about their business together on WWE TV, with Roman Reigns not around all the time.

While Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso love the honorary Uce, Jey and Sami Zayn will have to find a way to co-exist if they don't want to disappoint the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. While Roman Reigns loves his family, he won't think twice about punishing them if they don't live up to his expecations.

