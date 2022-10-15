Sami Zayn reveals why The Bloodline won't kick him out of the group

Sami Zayn recently revealed why The Bloodline has been so kind to him and hasn't kicked him out of the group even after multiple losses.

Earlier this year, Zayn vowed to join the most dominant stable in wrestling, The Bloodline. After pleading and taking hits for the group, Roman Reigns finally acknowledged him and officially made him an Honorary Uce, even though Jey Uso was against the decision.

Last week, Reigns gave Zayn additional duties to handle Jey Uso's anger issues. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, The Liberator opened up on why he hasn't been kicked out of the group even though he lost on numerous occasions and hasn't held any gold from either brand:

"You know, I'm still here doing better than ever. We're all closer than ever, except again maybe Jey [Uso]. You know, I don't think in my case it's necessarily about that. It's not that kind of a conditional thing where if you can't bring the IC title or you can't bring the US title to the Bloodline, you're not valuable. That's just not the case with me." [27:52 - 28:17]

Fortunately, Zayn has been given the utmost respect by The Tribal Chief as the two have been quite familiar with each other since their days on the Black and Gold brand.

Sami Zayn describes his relationship with Roman Reigns

In 2016, Sami Zayn became a full-time member of the roster, where he joined the red brand. After years of spending time on both the brands, Zayn turned against the crowd and won the Intercontinental Championship on a number of occasions before joining the Bloodline.

After becoming an Honorary Uce, Zayn focused his attention on working on his relationship with Jey Uso. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, Zayn opened up about his relationship with The Head of the Table, Roman Reigns:

"It's going really great. And he's another guy that I've gotten along with great for the last 9-10 years as long as I've known him. We've always gotten along very well." (H/T - Sportskeeda)

It will be interesting to see how beneficial Sami Zayn will be to the Bloodline in the coming days.

Do you think Sami Zayn will betray the Bloodline? Sound off in the comment section.

