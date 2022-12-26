Are Sasha Banks and Bayley still friends in 2022?

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the WWE stars that have had a rocky friendship over the years. However, it looks like their friendship behind the cameras is the complete opposite.

The duo made their names known by first becoming rivals in NXT, where they mainly feuded for the brand's Women's Championship. Despite this, they were also part of the infamous Four Horsewomen of WWE alongside Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Banks and Bayley's feud even culminated in the first-ever 30-minute Iron Woman match in the company's history.

However, their meeting on the main roster saw a different light. Despite feuding with each other, they also teamed up. In 2018, they were later known as The Boss 'n' Hug Connection and even became the inaugural Women's Tag Team Champions in WWE. The duo ended their partnership in 2020, but it looks like that's not the case for them outside the ring.

While the Damage CTRL leader remains with WWE, the same can't be said for Sasha, who walked out in May alongside Naomi. Although it looks like The Boss is done with the Stamford-based promotion, her former tag team partner made sure to continue to acknowledge her both on and off the screen.

The Role Model paid homage to Sasha on the anniversary of their epic 2015 NXT clash in Brooklyn back on an episode of RAW in August. Most recently, the former tag team partner had an Instagram live, and the former WWE star even posted a picture with Bayley on her Instagram story to express her admiration.

Although Sasha Banks was with Naomi before she departed WWE, Bayley is now with Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky as part of Damage CTRL, The Boss 'n' Hug Connection remains strong whatever their situation is.

Sasha Banks and Bayley were compared by a WWE Hall of Famer

Although the former NXT rival has a tight-knit friendship off-screen, the Damage CTRL leader's on-screen character says otherwise. This was even put on notice by wrestling legend Trish Stratus.

The Hall of Famer and The Role Model had a back-and-forth on social media back in August. During one of the exchanges, the latter compared Stratus to fellow wrestler and friend Lita. This prompted Trish to return the insult to the RAW star.

"It’s ok. I always liked @SashaBanksWWE better."

While Sasha Banks might soon be wrestling for another promotion, the friendship she has with Bayley won't be affected, just like they have showcased in the past few years.

