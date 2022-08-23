WWE Superstar pays homage to Sasha Banks on RAW

WWE RAW Superstar Bayley hinted at Sasha Banks in celebration of the seven-year anniversary of their NXT Takeover: Brooklyn match.

The Boss and The Role Model made history following their epic clash in Brooklyn for the NXT Women's Championship in 2015. Although the match saw Bayley come out as the victor, the moment felt like both competitors and the fans won as well.

Seven years after the aforementioned bout, Bayley recalled the occasion with a post on Instagram. The first slide showcased a move in her recent match against Aliyah, then the same move but from Banks in 2015. The following slides are photos from during the title match.

Banks also celebrated the anniversary of their iconic match by posting a photo of her and Bayley hugging after the bout ended. Although the two have faced each other at other events, it looks like this match was a truly special moment for both the superstars.

WWE Hall of Famer picks Sasha Banks over Bayley

Although The Boss has not been on TV ever since her walkout with Naomi in May, Bayley has recently been actively feuding with wrestling legend Trish Stratus among others.

Their social media feud started when it was announced the Hall of Famer would make multiple appearances for the brand while they were in Canada. During their exchange, the RAW Superstar mentioned how she always liked Lita more.

Trish responded that it was fine since she preferred Banks anyway.

"It’s ok. I always liked @SashaBanksWWE better."

The two superstars finally faced each other on live events and finally, on the latest episode of RAW. Trish walked out with a huge pop from the fans in Toronto. While she teased a potential return to the ring, the team of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky ruined her return.

Fortunately for the former Women's Champion, she was not outnumbered when Bianca Belair and Asuka came out to aid her.

