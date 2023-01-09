Are tickets for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 sold out?

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is one of the most exciting and awaited wrestling shows there is, which is why the current status of the tickets for the January Premium Live Event is not surprising.

The Stamford-based promotion will start its year with a major Premium Live Event, Royal Rumble. Many big-time names are being rumored to return for the 30-man Rumble match, with the advertisement even sparking a major name set to return due to its layout.

This year's January event poster has stars like Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes, causing fans to expect their return inside the ring soon. Along with them are Roman Reigns, Kevin Owens, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and more. Despite not being present in the visual, the "electrifying" layout also caused theories that Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson might also be part of the Rumble match.

According to WrestleTix, WWE Royal Rumble 2023 tickets are already on their way to being sold out. As of December 2022, 33,766 tickets were already sold with a capacity being 36,132. No doubt the remaining 2,366 tickets have gone down and it's only a matter of time before the tickets are all sold out.

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Jan 28, 2023 • 6:30 PM

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX



Available Tickets => 2,366

Current Setup/Capacity => 36,132

Tickets Distributed => 33,766



Aside from the 30-man Rumble match for the men's and women's divisions, other matches have already been announced for WWE Royal Rumble 2023. Bray Wyatt will battle LA Knight in a Pitch Black Match while Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens.

WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is not the only event currently running low on tickets

Another event from WWE's "Big Four" is none other than WrestleMania 39, which for this year will have a theme of Hollywood. Due to the possible names and matches for the event, it's no wonder why it's doing just as well.

According to WrestleTix, both nights of this year's Mania are nearly sold out. As of January 2, 2023, tickets for April 1 had already sold 49,584 at a capacity of 51,146. Night 2 on the other hand, has already sold 50,114 tickets in the same capacity.

"Updated look at where things stand as of Monday, January 2: WrestleMania Saturday: 49,584 tickets distributed (97%) with 1,562 still available and 3,164 for sale on the secondary market (StubHub, etc.). WrestleMania Sunday: 50,114 tickets distributed (98%) with 1,032 still available and 3,246 for resale."

WrestleTix @WrestleTix

Sat • Apr 01 • 4:30 PM

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA



Available Tickets => 1,562

Current Setup/Capacity => 51,146

Tickets Distributed => 49,584

Resale => 3,164



It will truly be interesting to see what happens at the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble 2023 on January 28, 2023. For now, it looks like fans will just have to wait and see what transpires in the upcoming weeks.

