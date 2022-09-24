Are WWE duo Scarlett and Karrion Kross married?

Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux have caused havoc in the WWE ever since their return in August this year. Not only are the two bonded in the ring, but also in real life.

After their shocking release last November, the two stars resumed their appearances on different independent wrestling promotions. AEW also approached Kross, but he reportedly turned down the offer. Despite all of this, the highlight of their time off from WWE came in a different way.

In September last year, the couple announced their engagement and got married in April 2022. Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux held a private ceremony on a glacier at the Alaskan Tundra. Interestingly, the couple wrestled the next day.

The couple are currently performing under the SmackDown brand and are feuding with Drew McIntyre. The latest episode of the show announced that Kross and The Scottish Warrior are set to face at Extreme Rules in a Strap Match.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett met before their time at WWE

The former NXT Champion may present a dominant and intimidating on-screen character, but it was his partner who initiated the first move.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett first met on the independent circuit. Although the couple had an instant connection, they avoided each other. In an interview with Instinct Culture, Karrion expressed that his wife made the move after staying away from each other.

"When her and I met, there was a spark and there was a connection. [...] It's like there's just the thing in the room when you know two people gravitate towards each other and we were both terrified of it. So we tried to stay away from each other for like a long time actually. It was kind of like her and I were so attracted to each other that it was actually intimidating to the both of us, so we tried to stay away from each other for a while. So, you know, I guess just one time out of many we were just hanging out and yeah, she made a move."

So far, the couple has been nothing but dominant in their run, especially with Scarlett's influence during her husband's storyline.

What do you think about the couple's current run in WWE so far? Share your thoughts below!

