Are WWE SmackDown Superstars Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler friends in real life?

Recent episodes of WWE SmackDown mostly saw Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler team up and support each other during matches. The two have had a long history in the company and have shared the ring multiple times, but their history in real life is even longer.

Rousey and Shayna Baszler may have teamed up in the past, but on the October 28 episode of the Blue brand, the latter officially aligned herself with the SmackDown Women's Champion by betraying her former partner Natalya.

Since then, both have been supporting and helping each other during matches. Ronda Rousey was there when Shayna Baszler defeated The Queen of Harts, and the champion will remain on Shayna's side in her upcoming singles match against Shotzi.

However, the two SmackDown Superstars began their friendship way before their time in WWE. Both women were MMA fighters and were signed to the UFC and were known as the Four Horsewomen alongside Jessamyn Duke and Marina Shafir.

Now, in 2022, the two remain friends both behind and in front of the cameras on WWE SmackDown, despite having some heated moments in the past. Shayna Baszler spoke about her relationship with Ronda Rousey and stated that they have always supported each other, despite engaging in some lighthearted and friendly banter.

"If anyone talked about us, it was only because of her. It's just something that we had to learn to just shrug off, and I think the four of us supported each other. We genuinely take pleasure when one of us gets any success... We have some friendly banter here and there about who's done what and all that... nobody's pretending anybody's cooler than anybody else. It's kinda fun like, who doesn't want their friends at work with them?" she said.

Ronda Rousey makes huge claims over WWE SmackDown Superstar Shayna Baszler

Despite being a former MMA artist, Baszler mostly saw success during her time in pro wrestling and eventually in NXT. Still, she's not being utilized as much as compared to her run in the developmental brand.

Ronda Rousey expressed during a stream that her real-life friend is one of the best in the show. The WWE SmackDown star even added some heated words directed at the promotion.

"You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the best people on the show. I need them to get their s**t together and realize it."

The WWE SmackDown stars have stuck with each other for a long time through thick and thin and are loyal to each other, but it will surely be interesting to see a possible feud between them in the future.

