Attitude Era legend to return & challenge Tiffany Stratton at WWE Elimination Chamber? Exploring the possibility

With the WWE Women's Championship in her grasp, Tiffany Stratton is currently at the top of the SmackDown women's division. She is confidently marching forward with the intent to walk into WrestleMania 41 as the reigning champion. However, The Buff Barbie may face a major roadblock in her path as an Attitude Era legend may return and challenge her for the coveted title.

After a blockbuster comeback at Royal Rumble, Trish Stratus could show up this week on SmackDown. The WWE legend might confront Stratton in the ring, challenging her to a match at Elimination Chamber. The speculation sparked from the fact that the upcoming premium live event is set to take place in Toronto, Canada, which happens to be Trish's hometown.

Therefore, WWE is likely to bring the Hall of Famer back for a match to spice things up on The Road to WrestleMania. Besides, Trish Stratus has a score to settle with Tiffany Stratton, as the latter mocked and disrespected her backstage at Money in the Bank PLE last year. Elimination Chamber serves as the perfect stage for The Quintessential WWE Diva to return and teach the 25-year-old a lesson.

Trending

The desire for revenge could prompt Stratus to come back and challenge The Buff Barbie to a match for the WWE Women's Championship at the upcoming PLE. The WWE legend might look to add more gold to her decorated resume, proving to the world that she still has some fuel left in her tank. Hence, the possibility of it happening this week is considerably high.

Expand Tweet

This could not only pave the way for a dream match between Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton but it will also help the veteran pass the torch to The Buff Barbie. However, the abovementioned scenario is currently speculation.

Tiffany Stratton to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41?

Ever since Tiffany Stratton won the WWE Women's Champion, she has become the center of attraction for the women's division. Several superstars have been lurking in the shadows, waiting to get their hands on the coveted title.

However, the one name that has especially kept her eyes on The Buff Barbie is the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble winner, Charlotte Flair. Although The Queen has yet to choose her desired opponent for WrestleMania 41, things have become too obvious. Stratton is expected to battle Flair in a marquee match for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows.

The 25-year-old is currently riding on a red-hot momentum with the company pushing her as the face of the WWE women's division. Therefore, a feud with a multi-time champion like Charlotte Flair could elevate her career to new heights and give Tiffany Stratton exposure on the grand stage.

Expand Tweet

It looks like it's only a matter of time before the 14-time Women's Champion picks The Buff Barbie as her desired opponent for WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback