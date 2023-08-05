Attitude Era veteran to return on SmackDown? – 4 WWE stars who could interrupt Edge's 25-year celebration

Edge is one of WWE's greatest superstars of all time. He first joined the main roster back in 1998. He then went on to win dozens of titles throughout his career. These accolades range from mid-card belts to tag team gold to world titles.

In two weeks' time, World Wrestling Entertainment will celebrate 25 years of Edge on Friday Night SmackDown. In an incredibly fitting location, the show will be held in Toronto, Canada, Edge's hometown.

While it can be nice to imagine The Rated-R Superstar having a personal chat with the fans in attendance and nobody else intervening, this is pro wrestling. There's always chaos, especially during segments where things should be peaceful and happy.

This article will look at a handful of stars who could potentially interrupt the big planned celebration. This includes active superstars, a close family member of the Hall of Famer, and a former stablemate potentially seeking the spotlight for himself. Who could interrupt the big-time SmackDown segment?

Below are four WWE stars who could interrupt Edge's 25-year celebration.

#4. Grayson Waller and Edge have already had issues

Grayson Waller is one of the most arrogant and charismatic stars in all of WWE. He first joined the company through NXT and 205 Live, but found himself called up to SmackDown as part of the draft earlier this year.

The cocky Australian and Edge have only recently become acquainted. The Rated-R Superstar was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect, but the former NXT star was rude and dismissive of the legend. That led to the two having a match, live in Madison Square Garden.

Edge won the bout, but ultimately gave the new WWE main roster star his flowers. Waller, however, is unlikely to show the same level of respect. Instead, he may interrupt Edge's segment and attempt to embarrass the Hall of Famer on what should be a special night.

#3. Beth Phoenix could be a happy surprise

Beth Phoenix and Edge.

Beth Phoenix is regarded as one of the greatest female superstars of the Divas era. While many wrestlers were originally models at that time, Beth was passionate about wrestling even before joining the WWE. Her passion led to a lot of success.

The Glamazon is more closely linked to Edge than anybody today, since she's his wife and the mother of his children. The two Hall of Famers have been seen together on television a handful of times in the past few years, even teaming up on occasion.

An interruption doesn't necessarily have to be rooted in disrespect and negativity. Instead, the former WWE Women's Champion could surprise Edge by appearing and giving her heartfelt thoughts to her life partner on his incredible achievement. Sure, most segments become chaos, but perhaps this will be an outlier.

#2. Solo Sikoa could be on a rampage

Solo Sikoa on RAW.

Solo Sikoa is one of WWE's most fierce competitors. He's strong, agile and intense, making for a deadly combination. In his young career, he's already captured the NXT North American Championship and has headlined premium live events as part of The Bloodline.

Unfortunately, things aren't going as well as they usually do for The Enforcer of The Bloodline. He was pinned by Jey Uso on WWE SmackDown, his third time being pinned on the main roster, all of which has taken place this year.

Sikoa is likely furious over his loss. Even worse, Roman Reigns will probably belittle him for it. An angry Solo may snap and choose to interrupt Edge's celebration. If he does, he may end up hitting the Samoan Spike on the Hall of Famer and maybe even put Edge through a table.

#1. Gangrel could shockingly return to WWE leading a new Brood faction

Gangrel is a former WWE Superstar. While he never held gold in the promotion, he was well known thanks to his fangs, cool entrance, addicting theme and his obsession with blood. Gangrel was a memorable part of The Attitude Era.

The Vampire Warrior is partially responsible for Edge's success in WWE. He led The Brood, a stable featuring both The Rated-R Superstar and Christian. It could be argued that without Gangrel's platform and guidance, Edge would've never had a Hall of Fame career.

Despite his influence, Gangrel doesn't often get much credit. He could be salty over that and choose to interrupt Edge's celebration. Of course, he wouldn't come alone. Instead, Gangrel could lead a faction to beat down and brutalize the Hall of Famer. Could the likes of Karrion Kross and The Unholy Union unite under Gangrel's watch in a new Brood?

