Austin Theory loses the United States Championship and 4 other outcomes for his match against Sheamus on WWE SmackDown

Austin Theory has been the United States Champion for more than 200 days now. The young star won the title for the second time at Survivor Series WarGames 2022. He’s had successful title defenses against the likes of Edge and John Cena.

Austin Theory will put his United States Championship on the line against Sheamus on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The two superstars had previously met for the title in May.

Theory will try to retain his title by whatever means this Friday in Madison Square Garden. Mr. A Town will be accompanied to the ring by his newfound friends in Pretty Deadly. Elton Prince and Kit Wilson could also be the difference makers in the match.

With that in mind, here are five ways that match could end on WWE SmackDown.

#1. Sheamus wins the championship

Theory has been on a winning streak with the US Title since winning it back at Survivor Series in November 2022. He successfully defended the championship against Edge on the RAW after Survivor Series. He retained it against his potential SummerSlam opponent at a recent WWE house show.

Sheamus poses with the United States Championship after winning it at WrestleMania 37.

A possible outcome this week on SmackDown could see Theory finally lose his title to Sheamus. The Celtic Warrior could get a clean win over his much younger and brash opponent to kick off another reign with the United States Championship.

#2. Theory retains his title clean

Given WWE’s current booking of Austin Theory, a second and far more logical outcome could see him retain his championship against Sheamus. The champion had previously bested the challenger at a WWE house show in June.

Austin Theory poses with the title on WWE SmackDown.

Theory could grab a clean win against his much-experienced opponent. However, he might have to figure out how to outsmart or overpower the veteran Sheamus, who won’t likely repeat the same mistake John Cena did at WrestleMania 39.

#3. Pretty Deadly interferes

Elton Prince and Kit Wilson may be the newest addition to the SmackDown tag team division, but they certainly aren’t amateurs when it comes to using dirty tactics to their advantage. The duo has cheated their way to win on multiple occasions.

Pretty Deadly could interfere in Austin Theory’s United States Championship match on WWE SmackDown this Friday. The three have been teaming up for some time on SmackDown. The duo could help their new friend retain his title in a controversial fashion against Sheamus.

#4. Theory retains via DQ

Heel wrestlers can’t get enough of using DQ to retain their titles. From Triple H to Randy Orton, most have taken the easy way out via DQ. After all, the controversial finish has done wonders for their title reigns.

It is possible that Austin Theory could retain his title via DQ this Friday on SmackDown. The young star could be overwhelmed by Sheamus’ experience and brute strength, causing him to disqualify himself and retain his title.

#5. The match ends in no-contest

WWE often employs a no-contest finish for storyline progression. Such an outcome is, in some cases, preceded by a massive brawl between participants and sometimes their allies. The ending to Batista versus Randy Orton’s world title match before Survivor Series 2005 is a classic example of no-contest finishes.

A possible finish to the United States Championship match on WWE SmackDown this Friday could be triggered due to a six-man brawl between The Brawling Brutes and Theory and Pretty Deadly, forcing the referee to call the match no-contest.

