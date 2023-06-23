Austin Theory's title reign to only last two more weeks? Exploring the possibilities

United States Champion Austin Theory has had a dream run this year. The 25-year-old has defeated John Cena, Edge, Rey Mysterio, and, most recently, Jey Uso.

However, Theory's 200+ day title reign could be ended by a former United States Champion. According to the latest reports, WWE is preparing for Carlito's return on the July 7 edition of SmackDown at Madison Square Garden. The Carribean Cool won the US Title on his WWE debut, and the cycle may continue at the beginning of his second stint in the promotion.

Following a spectacular return at Backlash in Puerto Rico, the 44-year was rumored to have re-signed with WWE. If Carlito does appear post-Money in the Bank, he could answer an open challenge for the United States Championship. The former champion could be the one to bring Theory back to land and dethrone him from his US Title reign.

Y'all remember when Carlito won the US Title in his debut match against John Cena?



Yeah FR do that again for his return just with Austin Theory.

Carlito acknowledges that the United States Championship win against John Cena in 2004 was a turning point in his career. The Cenation Leader was at the peak of his abilities at that time.

What is Austin Theory up to in WWE?

During the May 19 taping of SmackDown, Pretty Deadly cost Sheamus the United States Championship match via a crucial interference. Austin Theory, Kit Wilson, and Elton Prince teamed against The Brawling Brutes. Although it seemed that the duo was in it for Austin as long as he feuded with the Brutes, their alliance is now official.

Last week on SmackDown, Pretty Deadly tried to interfere on behalf of Austin Theory during his fight with Jey Uso. They were taken out by Jimmy, but the result fell in Theory's favor. That being said, the trio could feud with the Latino World Order in the upcoming shows and set up Carlito's return.

Carlito was last seen at WWE Backlash, throwing punches on The Judgment Day and spitting bits of an apple on Dominik Mysterio. It remains to be seen how the company will book the potential return of Carlito.

