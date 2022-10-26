Ava Raine debuts: How did Simone Johnson feel about her on-screen name?

After signing with WWE in February 2020, Ava Raine finally made her on-screen debut during the latest episode of NXT as part of The Schism. Although she has a rich wrestling background, the superstar decided not to use her original name.

In June this year, reports of the NXT star's debut ran wild after the company trademarked her current name in May. Not long after, she changed her Twitter handle to Ava Raine.

There have been mixed reactions regarding her name from fans, with some claiming that it would not make sense if WWE didn't acknowledge Raine as The Rock's daughter even after the change. It didn't take long for the NXT superstar to express her thoughts as she took to Twitter to address the situation.

“I probably sound like a broken record & hopefully, this is the last I’ll mention this but I don’t understand why people being portrayed as separate individuals from their family name is such a heated topic. A name doesn’t discredit any prior accomplishments from any family.”

A V A @AvaRaineWWE



a name doesn't discredit any prior accomplishments from any family 🤷🏽‍♀️



Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.



Giving Simeone Johnson, the daughter of THE ROCK, a new name is completely nonsensical.

Will hold judgement until she debuts, but if WWE doesn't acknowledge her dad is The Rock that's ridiculous.

Raine made her WWE debut during NXT's live event in Orlando, Florida, back in July. During her debut, she cut a promo targeting the women's locker room and called herself The Final Girl.

What does The Rock think of Ava Raine's name?

The Brahma Bull is one of the biggest stars both in and outside the wrestling ring. He had a positive take on Raine's name and stated that it was mixture of who she wanted to be.

Speaking to Kerry Washington on The Jimmy Kimmel Show, The Rock shared that he thought the name was cool and represented who she wanted to be. However, The Great One had a different interpretation.

"She has a cool wrestling name, Ava Raine...It comes from all different areas. It's probably a mix of what she wanted to do, what she wanted to be called. Ultimately, what the powers that be want her to be called as well. She's the first fourth generation of pro wrestler in WWE. I always like to say that Ava Raine could mean a lot of things, but in my mind, it means she's going to lay the smackdown on candy a**es."

It will be interesting to see how the fourth-generation superstar will perform on the developmental brand, especially now that she is part of the heelish group led by Joe Gacy.

What did you make of Ava Raine's debut in NXT? Let us know in the comments section below.

