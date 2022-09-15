What happened when Jon Moxley faced Bryan Danielson in WWE?

Before transitioning to AEW, Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley were two of the top stars in WWE and shared the ring on numerous occasions.

Moxley and Danielson recently won their semi-final matches against Sammy Guevara and Chris Jericho to advance to the AEW World Championship Tournament finals on next week's Dynamite. Besides being stablemates in the Blackpool Combat Club, the two stars share a long history across multiple promotions.

Back when they were known as Dean Ambrose and Daniel Bryan in WWE, the former champions faced each other for the first time at the 2012 edition of TLC. Ambrose, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins defeated Team Hell No and Ryback at the pay-per-view mentioned above.

B/R Wrestling @BRWrestling



Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the FINALS ARE SET 🍿Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the @AEW World Championship next week at Grand Slam FINALS ARE SET 🍿Bryan Danielson will face Jon Moxley for the @AEW World Championship next week at Grand Slam https://t.co/N1JWCQOmZE

Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley faced each other one-on-one in a Gauntlet Match on an April 2013 episode of RAW. The match saw The American Dragon defeat all three members of the faction. Bryan outclassed Ambrose after Roman Reigns interfered.

Moxley and Danielson faced each other again on an episode of RAW in September 2013, where the latter picked up the victory before being attacked by The Shield and The Authority. The following month, Bryan Danielson defeated Jon Moxley again via submission in their final bout.

Bryan wrestled his last WWE match in April 2021, where Roman Reigns defeated him with the Universal Championship on the line. Meanwhile, Moxley competed in his final bout as a member of The Shield, where the trio won against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre.

Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson are part of The Blackpool Combat Club alongside WWE legend William Regal

The idea of forming the Blackpool Combat Club originated in February 2022. On an episode of Dynamite, Danielson offered to team up with Moxley. However, the latter agreed only if they first fought at the Revolution pay-per-view the following month.

After Jon Moxley defeated Bryan Danielson, William Regal made his AEW surprise debut to break up a post-match brawl between the two. Since then, the trio has worked together on the company's programming. The group has also added two additional members, Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli (fka Cesaro).

The BCC stablemates are set to lock horns for the AEW World Championship on next week's Grand Slam edition of Dynamite. Fans will have to wait and see which star walks away with the gold next Wednesday.

Who do you think will win next week's match? Share your pick below.

Did Vince McMahon view AEW as competition? Get your answer here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh