WWE Backlash 2020: 5 Potential endings to Apollo Crews vs. Andrade for the United States Championship

The United States Championship will be on the line at WWE Backlash this Sunday.

Andrade will have a chance to win back his title while Crews will be looking to impress the WWE Universe at the event.

Ali Akber

Will Andrade get the title back around his waist?

WWE Backlash is just a few days away and WWE has ensured that they book some top matches for the event so that the fans watching at home do not lose interest in their product.

At Backlash, fans will watch four matches for major Championships of the company. These include the WWE Championship, the Universal Championship, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships, and the United States Championship.

Apart from that, Edge and Randy Orton are likely to headline the event with their "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", while Sheamus will also look to get the better of Jeff Hardy during the event.

Going back to the United States Championship, Apollo Crews surprised the entire WWE Universe in late May to win his first-ever major title in WWE. To make things more interesting, he will be taking on the man whom he defeated to win the US Title - Andrade.

Andrade was the previous US Champion before Apollo Crews took the title away from him, and El Idolo will have a big chance this Sunday to win his title back and have an even better reign with it. However, defeating the determined Apollo Carews will not be easy, as the Superstar will be determined to extend his reign as the Champion and grow in stature on the RAW brand.

In this article, we will look at the five possible finishes to the United States Championship match between Andrade and Apollo at WWE Backlash.

#5 Apollo Crews retains the title with a clean victory

Apollo Crews has been one of WWE RAW's best athletes for some time now, but was mostly given the responsibility of giving bigger stars some very good matches and working as an enhancement talent for the brand. Many fans always believed that Apollo Crews was worth much more than what WWE saw in him, and he did not lose hope, continued to work hard, and eventually won his first title in WWE.

On the May 25 episode of RAW, Apollo Crews defied all odds to defeat the villainous Andrade to win his first-ever major title in WWE. While there are many Superstars who'll be eyeing his title, the athletic Apollo Crews will look to hold onto it for as long as possible.

Will Apollo Crews make the most of his first major defense at WWE Backlash?

At WWE Backlash, Apollo Crews will take center stage for the first time in his WWE career as he will defend the title against Andrade in a match that could end up being the best of the night.

The WWE Universe has a lot of hopes attached to Apollo Crews and fans will want to see him deliver at Backlash. The ideal scenario for many would be watching Apollow Crews win the match against El Idolo, thereby putting up a great defense. Apollo Crews has some powerful finishers and he could deliver them once again to put down Andrade to retain his title, ending the latter's dreams of winning back the title for good in the process.

Apollo Crews deserves a good and long reign as the Champion so he can prove that he deserves to stay on top of RAW. And a victory for the Superstar at Backlash to retain the title could prove to be the perfect move at this time.

