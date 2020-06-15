WWE Backlash 2020: 5 Things we learned from the show

We review the action from WWE Backlash after a wild night

WWE Backlash is done and dusted - here's what we learned

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Edge and Randy Orton

WWE Backlash is in the history books after another wild night at the WWE Performance Centre.

WWE's Superstars once again delivered to produce an excellent night's entertainment without the added aid of a live crowd for atmosphere - the only live presence being that of a scattering of NXT and Performance Center recruits at ringside.

WWE used the catchphrase "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" to promote the main event at Backlash, the colossal clash between Edge and Randy Orton. While many felt it would leave the two veterans with too much to do and too high a bar to reach, they unquestionably exceeded expectations, as we'll go on to explain.

Which was your favorite match at #WWEBacklash? — WWE (@WWE) June 15, 2020

WWE Backlash 2020 - What you need to know

After WWE Backlash the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Universal Champion Braun Strowman are both able to breathe a sigh of relief after successfully retaining their respective Championships.

The same can be said for the United States Champion Apollo Crews, RAW Women's Champion Asuka, and the WWE Tag Team Champions Bayley and Sasha Banks.

With so many Championships on the line at WWE Backlash and so many stories to take from the show, there's a lot to consider but, to give you a helping hand, we've helped compile some of the key talking points from the event.

Here are the five things we learned from WWE Backlash 2020.

Advertisement

#5. The Greatest was Great

Having a match billed as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" for weeks before it happens is certainly one way to pile pressure on those involved.

Going into WWE Backlash, it certainly felt as though Edge and Randy Orton were on the proverbial hiding to nothing: either miraculously have the greatest wrestling match ever and get a pat on the back, or fall short and be labeled a failure for not living up to the billing.

Yet if there were ever two stars who would be capable of somehow pulling this out of the bag, it was indeed Edge and Randy Orton. Whether this was 'The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" is, of course, subjective - but you won't find many who wouldn't at least admit their clash was great.

In many respects, it had everything; wrestling, storytelling, theatrics, and production. And in the end, we'd probably have to accept that, for the sake of his character, Orton won in the only way he could have - by the use of underhand tactics.

After spending weeks claiming that his wrestling skills and "natural ability" far outweighed that of Edge, the fact that The Viper had to use a low blow to help get the job done was beautifully fitting.

1 / 5 NEXT