Baron Corbin reveals problem with WWE locker room in 2020

Baron Corbin has been part of the WWE locker room since 2016

He hopes to be WWE’s No.1 guy one day, but others do not share his ambition

Baron Corbin

Baron Corbin believes there is a problem with certain WWE Superstars being content with their positions in the company.

Speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, the 2019 King of the Ring winner said he is never satisfied with where he is at in his career and he one day hopes to take Roman Reigns’ spot as WWE’s No.1 guy.

“I think that’s the problem with some of the guys here. They’re just content with being blah and, for me, that’s what frustrates me about being in that main-event spot. Roman’s still the guy. I want to be the guy that everybody’s going, ‘Man, put me with Corbin. I wanna draw some money with Corbin.’”

Without naming names, Corbin made it clear that he considers himself to be more ambitious than many of his WWE colleagues – so much so that he also admitted he is frustrated that he is no longer in main events following the conclusion of his storyline with Reigns.

Baron Corbin’s WWE career in 2020

After defeating Baron Corbin at the Royal Rumble and Super ShowDown, Roman Reigns is now set to face Goldberg for the Universal Championship in one of the marquee matches at WrestleMania 36.

Corbin, meanwhile, lost against the returning Jeff Hardy on the latest episode of SmackDown and he does not yet have an opponent for ‘Mania.