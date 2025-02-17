Batista, AJ Styles & 5 other top WWE stars who have never won the Elimination Chamber match despite getting multiple chances 

From Triple H and John Cena to Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, several all-time great WWE stars have conquered the Elimination Chamber. But not every gifted wrestler has that accolade on their resume.

Ad

In the grueling match's 22+ year history, numerous current and future WWE Hall of Famers have attempted to emerge victorious. But only one out of six (seven, in one case) superstars or teams managed to stand tall at the end of the battle in each outing. Thus, it's no surprise that there isn't a shortage of top names who have never won an Elimination Chamber match.

That said, here are seven iconic WWE Superstars who have never triumphed inside the Chamber despite receiving multiple chances to do so.

Ad

Trending

#7 Batista

Expand Tweet

Ad

From two Royal Rumble wins to multiple World Championship runs, The Animal's wrestling resume is loaded with incredible accolades. However, one feat he could never attain was winning an Elimination Chamber bout. He got two chances to become a specialist of the gnarly stipulation, but one of his opponents always had his number.

Both times, The Animal managed to make it to the top three, only to have the victory slip through his fingers. Given that he has no intention of returning to the ring, it's time that Batista's fans let go of their desire to see their favorite star claim victory in the aforementioned match type.

Ad

#6 AJ Styles

AJ Styles is no stranger to the punishing six-man bout. After all, he has stepped inside the Chamber four times so far in his nine-year WWE run. Despite that, he has yet to exit the steel structure with his theme song playing across the arena.

Interestingly, all four of his Elimination Chamber outings had a World Title up for grabs. So, had he won even one of those matches, he would've had another World Championship reign listed under his accomplishments. Fortunately, Styles is still performing at an elite level, so perhaps the fifth or sixth time might be the charm for him.

Ad

#5 Kevin Owens

Ad

The Prizefighter may not admit it, but being 0-2 in the Elimination Chamber has to be one of the reasons behind his ongoing mean streak. After all, how many times could one give his all to try and claim victory, only for someone else to beat him?

After his second loss in the Chamber last year, Kevin Owens will be sitting out this year's edition of the violent match. That said, he recently inked a new multi-year deal to stay with WWE. Thus, it's fair to assume he would be getting multiple shots at having the last laugh inside the Elimination Chamber in the future.

Ad

#4 Sheamus

It turns out that churning out 'Banger' after 'Banger' isn't the secret to having a strong Elimination Chamber win-loss record. The Celtic Warrior boasts a 0-5 record when it comes to the stipulation in question. In fact, his very first run as the WWE Champion ended inside the steel structure.

Sheamus could indeed get more opportunities in the future to outlast five other stars in the Chamber. However, it's unlikely WWE would go in that direction, given how many young stars would benefit a lot more with such a defining win.

Ad

#3 Kane

There's nothing that could classify Kane and Sheamus as identical twins, apart from the fact that they both have the same win-loss record in the Elimination Chamber match. Between 2002 and 2013, The Big Red Monster walked into the haunting cage five times, only to get eliminated each time.

While Kane is a full-time politician now, he appears on WWE TV now and then. So, although another match featuring him might not be out of the question, it would be unrealistic to expect him to participate in a bout as demanding as the Elimination Chamber.

Ad

#2 WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio

Expand Tweet

Ad

The legendary luchador has never shied away from a fight, no matter the opponent or the stipulation. But his willingness to step up hasn't always led him to victory, and his terrible win-loss record in the Elimination Chamber match is proof of that.

Between 2009 and 2011, Mysterio got three chances to ace the fan-favorite six-man contest, only to come up short every single time. Interestingly, both times he made it to the final two, he was eliminated by Edge. So, now that The Rated-R Superstar is in AEW, maybe The Master of the 619 should consider giving the Chamber another shot.

Ad

#1 Seth Rollins

On March 1, 2025, Seth Rollins could be taking part in his fourth Elimination Chamber match. He better hope for a different outcome than what he experienced in his last three outings, which weren't successful at all. After all, he is one of the most pivotal figures of WWE's ongoing era.

The Visionary's standout performance during the seven-man gauntlet match ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber 2018 convinced fans that he was the right man to headline WrestleMania that year. However, once locked inside with six of the hungriest men on the RAW roster, Rollins fell prey to Braun Strowman. His following two Chamber outings didn't turn the tide in his favor either.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback