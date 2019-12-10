Batista reveals who will induct him into WWE Hall of Fame

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 10 Dec 2019, 03:35 IST SHARE

Batista will be inducted into the Hall of Fame

Following the breaking news that Batista will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020, The Animal has now confirmed who he has requested to induct him over WrestleMania Weekend.

After Xavier Woods opened up about the clamour for Ric Flair, Triple H, or Randy Orton to induct Batista, he suggested that D-Von Dudley should be the man making the speech.

The six-time World Champion, though, has confirmed that he has requested for Fit Finlay to induct him.

I owe a lot to all those names mentioned and many more but for personal reasons I’ve personally requested that @ringfox1 induct me into the #WWEHOF ... I’m sure that anyone who knows Fit Finlay will not question my request. https://t.co/avDddMC4jJ — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) December 9, 2019

Speaking to PEOPLE, Batista confirmed that Vince McMahon personally gave him the news, and that he has been “stressing” about giving a speech ever since he found out about his induction.

“Vince called me personally to ask me, I was just … I wasn’t surprised, but I was pretty happy. It’s a good feeling, it’s a really great feeling. As soon as I hung up the phone, I was … and excuse my language, I was like, ‘S***, I gotta give a speech.’ And that is what I’ve been stressing about since.”

The Animal also stated that he has no desire to compete in WWE again as he is happy with how his career ended.