Battle of the superkicks: Jimmy Uso vs. Matt Jackson? The 2 moves that resonated across the world! 

Last weekend, Jimmy Uso and Matt Jackson stirred the wrestling world with their antics. WWE's Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, and AEW's Double or Nothing took place on consecutive days.

The wrestling fraternity was left in a frenzy after the hellacious superkicks across WWE and AEW within the span of one weekend. Without wasting time, let's take a look at the two hellacious superkicks:

#2. Matt Jackson's 'explosive superkick' that was the spotlight of the main event

Matt Jackson's 'exploding superkick' on Jon Moxley

AEW hosted Double or Nothing featuring Blackpool Combat Club (Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta) against The Elite (Matt and Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Page) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The chaotic name of the stipulation upheld its name when the two factions collided. They held nothing back and used what they could to the best of their advantage, from chairs to thumbtacks, to trash can lids, among others.

At some point mid-match, Jon Moxley had Nick Jackson in a submission hold. To save his brother, Matt Jackson superkicked the BCC member in the head, but that was not all, sparks flew, and smoke emanated above Moxley's head. Bewildered fans jumped to their feet, wondering whether it was a work or an accident. Neither competitor has addressed the nature of the matter. However, it turned out to be one of the most jaw-dropping highlights of the evening.

The Elite and BCC are no strangers to going to daring extremes to make their matches extraordinary.

#1. Jimmy Uso's superkick to Roman Reigns that shook the very core of The Bloodline

Jimmy Uso had had enough of Roman Reigns as leader of The Bloodline. This led to his outburst on SmackDown, which spiraled into the events at WWE Night of Champions on May 27. His brother Jey Uso looked on in disbelief. Prior to this, the twins accidentally superkicked their younger brother Solo Sikoa.

Chaos ensued in the last few moments of the match when Jimmy Uso superkicked The Tribal Chief right in the face after, not once but twice. The deafening sound was heard across the globe as fans looked on in shock at what unfolded before them. The Bloodline, one of the most dominant factions in WWE, had crumbled. The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion was (literally) on his knees when his cousin, fed up with recent events, did what he felt he had to do.

Roman Reigns crossed the 1000-day mark as Universal Champion on May 27. A celebration of his triumph was announced to take place on the upcoming edition of SmackDown. With the closeness of The Bloodline, all members would come together on celebratory occasions. However, given the latest events that transpired, it is uncertain what The Tribal Chief has in store for Jimmy Uso - will his acts be forgiven, or will war enrage between the two?

