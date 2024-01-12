Bayley to betray Damage CTRL for 36-year-old superstar at WWE Royal Rumble 2024? Chances explored

Bayley is one of the first female stars who declared her entry into the upcoming 2024 WWE Royal Rumble. Damage CTRL expects their leader to help them once they enter, but plans may change if a former Divas Champion returns.

Bayley formed Damage CTRL at the 2022 SummerSlam with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. They also added Asuka and Kairi Sane to the stable in the past few months. While the lineup has been more dominant due to the additions of the former champions, some tension has risen in the group. Although they're all still functioning, that may change if AJ Lee returns and joins the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble.

While on Gabby AF, Bayley named several female legends she would love to see make a surprise appearance at the Rumble, one of them being AJ Lee. The SmackDown star noted that she would even let AJ throw her out of the ring out of respect.

"In an interview I just had, they brought up AJ Lee since CM Punk is here. I wouldn't mind that. I might actually let her throw me over the top rope if she came back. That's how much I respect her,"

The Role Model's statements show that if Lee does appear, especially after heavy speculation stating that she might return to WWE after CM Punk's return, it might result in more problems for Damage CTRL.

How is the real-life relationship between Bayley and AJ Lee?

AJ Lee wore The Role Model's merch in one of her WWE matches.

The Role Model joined WWE in 2012 as part of NXT, where she stayed until 2016. On the other hand, AJ left the company in 2015. Despite them not sharing much time on-screen, they shared a meaningful connection off-screen.

Lee previously revealed that the current WWE Superstar helped her get back in the loop when the former returned to pro wrestling. AJ called the Damage CTRL member the greatest and most magical person. When Bayley was asked about AJ, she said Lee changed her life and inspired many girls.

Has AJ Lee's chances of returning to WWE increased after CM Punk's return?

CM Punk returned at Survivor Series 2023 PLE, and following that, fans have speculated on the possibility of AJ following suit. As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, the chances of AJ returning to the Stamford-based promotion have increased after her husband returned.

It would be interesting to see what Bayley has in store for her upcoming Royal Rumble appearance.

