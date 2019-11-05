Bayley hits back at Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler

Shubham Roy FOLLOW ANALYST News 05 Nov 2019, 12:11 IST

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

The WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley recently took to social media to call out WWE RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler ahead of their Triple Threat match at Survivor Series 2019. This comes after both Becky and Shayna had an intense face-to-face confrontation on tonight's edition of RAW.

She pointed out that she is the only female Superstar to have held all the three women's titles at RAW, SmackDown and NXT and hinted that she might come face to face with either one of them before Survivor Series.

Sooo...you both are just gonna “keep an eye on Bayley”?



Just remember that I am the only one in this match who has held all 3 titles on all 3 brands.



See you at #SurvivorSeries.

...or sooner. https://t.co/hscmct5wWi — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) November 5, 2019

Shayna Baszler's invasion on SmackDown

On last week's episode of SmackDown, Shayna Baszler led the first attack of the night as a part of NXT's invasion when she laid out Sasha Banks, Bayley and Nikki Cross after Bayley had a title match with Cross.

She appeared backstage on tonight's episode of RAW and interrupted Becky Lynch who was having an interview with Charly Caruso. Lynch talked about how she has become the target of this year's Survivor Series and mentioned why Bayley and Baszler want to come after her since she was the one who took out Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35.

The interview was interrupted by Baszler who butted in to introduce herself and talked about her friendship with Rousey. She warned Lynch and added that she should not compare Baszler with Rousey. They also mentioned that both of them are going to keep a watchful eye which has possibly irked Bayley.

A darker and new Bayley

Bayley started to go down the dark path after she allied with her friend Sasha Banks to attack Becky Lynch. On the October 11 episode of the Blue brand, she solidified her heel turn by debuting a new brooding attitude with a new hairdo, music, and revamped attire.

Bayley clarified that she brought out this new attitude after she had gotten tired after years of pandering to the WWE Universe and moving forward, she was going to things her own way. One thing is for certain, the WWE Universe and the women's division have never seen this side of Bayley and as Lynch and Baszler said, it would be a fool's job to let Bayley go unnoticed.