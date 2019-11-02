WWE News: Shayna Baszler invades SmackDown

NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler invaded SmackDown and laid out SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley

Fresh from WWE's history-making Crown Jewel pay-per-view in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, SmackDown kicked off tonight from the Keybank Center in Buffalo, New York. With most of The Blue Brand's Superstars unavailable tonight due to unforeseen aircraft problems that made them unable to appear on time for SmackDown, the show promised to be unpredictable.

Unpredictable and surprising it was, as WWE NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler invaded SmackDown and laid out everybody at ringside following a match between WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and Nikki Cross.

The Queen of Spades runs roughshod over the women of SmackDown

After the show kicked off with an appearance from WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and his advocate Paul Heyman making a bold statement, a WWE SmackDown Women's Champion match took place between the champion Bayley and Nikki Cross.

Folowing a back and forth match, Bayley retained her title with assistance from her partner-in-crime Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler came out through the WWE Universe and laid out The Boss who was at ringside. She then entered the ring and took out both Cross and Bayley in the middle of the ring.

The build-up for Survivor Series?

It was announced by WWE yesterday that this year's Survivor Series will feature the Superstars of NXT along with the Superstars of RAW and SmackDown. This looked as if NXT was making an emphatic statement by sending in the first-ever two-time NXT Women's Champion Baszler to draw first blood.

The show has just begun and it remains to be seen if other surprises await the WWE Universe in the form of more shocking appearances from the roster of The Black and Gold Brand.

Will we also see the same drill happen next Monday on RAW? Will The Queen of Spades make a move at RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch? Only time will tell.

