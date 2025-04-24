Bayley to quit WWE, blockbuster rivalry on the horizon? 4 Directions for The Role Model after missing WrestleMania 41

Bayley was set to compete in a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match at WrestleMania 41. She was scheduled to join Lyra Valkyria for the match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Ad

The Role Model was attacked backstage on the first night of WrestleMania and forced to sit out of the match due to a storyline injury. Becky Lynch made a surprise return to take her spot in the contest.

It has been reported that the plan was to replace Bayley for some time. It did not make too much sense, especially because she had been working with Lyra for some time and the two had a good partnership going.

Ad

Trending

Check out the four directions for The Role Model after she was forced to miss WrestleMania 41.

#4. Quit WWE to join a rival promotion

Ad

Bayley thrived in NXT under Triple H’s creative direction. She put on some phenomenal matches on the brand and was seen as a top star who successfully replicated her work on the main roster.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently spoke up about the toughest times she’s faced in WWE. The Role Model has also revealed that she has done a lot in the company over the past 12 years, and newcomers are now ready to take her spot.

Ad

That could see her quit WWE soon, or when her contract is up, and join a rival promotion like AEW. Her best friend, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Mone), has appeared in the rival promotion, and The Role Model could decide to join her.

#3. The Role Model could get into a romantic storyline following her return

In a recent interview, Bayley spoke about doing something in WWE that she hasn’t done before. The Role Model stated that she would be open to working in a romantic storyline on-screen.

Ad

Many WWE women have been part of romantic storylines during their careers. The creative team could give Bayley something different to do by having her get into a romantic storyline.

This could keep her busy and give her fans something different to look forward to. The Role Model could stay out of the title picture and focus on taking the new story ahead.

#2. Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman’s new WWE faction could get another member

Ad

Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman recently joined forces to create a heel stable. Their first recruit, Bron Breakker, recently ran through Roman Reigns to make a huge statement in WWE.

Rollins and Heyman could add more members to the faction in the coming months. That could see Bayley return to join Seth Rollins, someone with whom she is very close in real life.

The angle could help the former SmackDown Women's Champion further push a new heel character while becoming a Paul Heyman girl for the first time. The move could elevate The Role Model’s career.

Ad

#1. Bayley could face Becky Lynch in a blockbuster rivalry

Ad

Many fans believe Becky Lynch was the star who attacked Bayley on the first night of WrestleMania. Becky turned heel on the night after ‘Mania after she attacked Lyra Valkyria, who lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship for the team after just one day.

The creative team could carry on a feud between Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria for some time. This could see The Man win the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

Bayley could return soon after and get into a rivalry with Lynch. The two stars could put on some blockbuster matches and give fans exactly what they are waiting for. It would also help elevate the new women’s title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ali Akber Habib Ali Akber Habib is a former club cricketer who loves to watch and write about Cricket and Wrestling. He has been writing for Sportskeeda since September 2018.



He's written for Point Cricket and ET Sports & Entertainment in the past and manages his own Travel Blog. Know More