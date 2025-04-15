Bayley to be replaced by 9-time WWE champion at WrestleMania 41 due to backstage incident? Exploring the potential

Bayley will team up with Lyra Valkyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Tag Team Championship. This will be a huge opportunity for her to capture the coveted title. However, The Role Model may fall prey to a brutal attack at the hands of Morgan and Rodriguez backstage moments before her match.

Following that, Bayley could be ruled out of her big match, leaving her tag team partner in a tough spot. With time running out, Lyra Valkyria might make a desperate call to her idol—a nine-time WWE champion—to seek help. In a shocking turn of events, Becky Lynch could make her highly anticipated return at WrestleMania 41 and team up with her protégé. The Man is a five-time Women's World Champion, a two-time WWE Women's Champion, a one-time NXT Women's Champion, and a one-time tag team champion.

What caused the speculation is Lynch's recent comments. During her appearance on The Ultimate Improv Show in Los Angeles, The Man said that she wouldn't be wrestling anytime soon. Wrestlers normally deny the prospect of their return when it is on the horizon.

There are chances that Becky Lynch may have deliberately done that to swerve fans. If Bayley gets injured before her match, there is a very high chance that Becky will end up filling that spot, as she has a history with Valkyria. The multi-time women's champion could get herself involved in the Women's Tag Team Match in Las Vegas.

However, this is entirely speculation as of now, as Lynch's status for WrestleMania 41 is unclear. Is WWE planning to bring Big Time Becks back at The Show of Shows? Only time will tell.

Bayley to dethrone Lyra Valkyria after WrestleMania 41?

Since becoming the Women's Intercontinental Champion, Lyra Valkyria has been the center of attraction in the women's division. Several superstars are waiting in the shadows to get a shot at the title, and Bayley is one of them. The Role Model did receive an opportunity, but she failed to get the job done.

Her story with Valkyria could take a new turn after WrestleMania 41. Although both superstars are currently on the same page, this may not be the case after The Show of Shows. Rumors have been swirling that Bayley may soon turn her back on Lyra Valkyria.

However, this time, The Role Model may end up dethroning the 28-year-old star even if it requires using underhanded tactics. She could capture the Women's Intercontinental Championship, marking the beginning of a new title reign on RAW.

While this is an exciting prospect, it is mere speculation at the moment. It remains to be seen what Triple H has in mind regarding the future of Valkyria's coveted title.

