Bayley seemingly chooses her WrestleMania 40 opponent - Is she lying?

Even before Bayley won the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match, she already knew which champion to challenge at WrestleMania 40. However, The Role Model could be swerving fans and her actual opponent.

When Bayley declared herself for the 2024 WWE Women's Royal Rumble match, she immediately set her sights on Rhea Ripley. The Role Model reasoned that she wanted to add another gold to the Damage CTRL by bringing in the Women's World Championship.

On this week's RAW episode, Ripley came out and was about to confront the former SmackDown Women's Champion, but she was attacked by Nia Jax. The Irresistible Force warned The Role Model that Ripley wouldn't make it to WrestleMania, and the latter confirmed that she would make her announcement on SmackDown anyway.

While on this week's The Bump, the Damage CTRL founder made it clear that she would face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. However, recent happenings with her group are making fans doubt that she will stick to her words.

It's no secret that there has been some tension in Damage CTRL for a while, especially after Asuka and Kairi Sane were added to the group. The Japanese stars have not been the most welcoming to The Role Model in recent times.

With this in mind, many believe the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will face IYO SKY at WrestleMania instead. The 34-year-old could still say she will face Rhea on SmackDown but will drop hints here and there that she has her sights on IYO.

As WrestleMania draws closer, the former champion could finally reveal her actual pick. Stating that she was simply buying time and lowering SKY's guard so she could be vulnerable.

Does Rhea Ripley think Bayley will choose her for WrestleMania 40?

Damage CTRL hasn't been seeing eye-to-eye recently

While The Role Model may still be in denial about how the group treats her, the same can't be said about other people around her.

When Rhea Ripley was asked about her thoughts, the Women's World Champion stated that Bayley wouldn't choose her because the latter loves Mami. However, The Eradicator did hint about The Role Model's friends, specifically Damage CTRL.

What is Bayley requesting for her WrestleMania 40 appearance?

Since The Role Model seems to be set on the champion she chooses for the upcoming WrestleMania event, she's starting to plot out other details she wants to include for her match. From the looks of it, one of them is having Paramore at the event.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if the former SmackDown Women's Champion will remain true to her WrestleMania pick or if she will pick somebody very close to her.

Which champion will Bayley face at WrestleMania 40? Share your views in comments section!