5 backstage stories about Becky Lynch you need to know

Becky Lynch is one of the greatest female WWE Superstars of the modern era. Whether you call her Becky Two Belts, The Man, or Big Time Becks, she has grown and evolved her character throughout her career.

From her humble beginnings as the Irish Lass Kicker on NXT to becoming The Man, she has had memorable storyline feuds with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey. Her sudden heel turn took place last summer and arose her rise to stardom as Big Time Becks for the RAW brand.

No matter which version of Becky Lynch you prefer and enjoy most, she has done an amazing job entertaining the WWE Universe.

Here are some cool and interesting stories you may or may not have known about Becky. Let’s look at five backstage stories about Becky Lynch that you need to know.

#5. She hated having her real-life relationship with Seth Rollins exposed on WWE television

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins holding their respective titles in 2019.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been together for several years. Their relationship was first publicly exposed during the 2019 Hall of Fame ceremony, and later referenced at the nauseum by WWE commentators. Lynch didn’t like how her relationship with Seth was being handled on television.

At the time, both Rollins and Becky were on top of the RAW brand as their respective champions. The creative direction eventually led to a storyline involving Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, which led to Rollins and Becky choosing to distance their characters on television.

Becky was interviewed by BarnBurner Radio as she spoke about these issues:

"The way I look at it is, 'oh my god!' If I was a fan and I saw two of the best, the male and female best fighting together side-by-side I would be into that," said Lynch. "And if you know we're in a relationship, then you know... But of course, it was mentioned every five minutes in case you didn't know and I think that was a little off-putting. People, they don't want to see 'The Man' needing a man. They don't want to see Seth Rollins needing anybody else, because we're two powerful entities on our own.”

Becky added.

"When it's all about our freaking relationship and that's forced, nobody was into that. Am I wrong? No everybody was like, 'We get it! We don't need to be told, shut the hell up!' Sometimes I think over-explain things where it's just like, let's let people make their own minds and then whatever opinions they have, that's their opinion. And let's go with that." (H/T: Comicbook)

The two have not been involved in a WWE storyline together since then.

#4. WWE didn’t want to give her a push because of her Irish accent

Becky Lynch in 2016 as the SmackDown Women's Champion. Her reign was cut short due to WWE management having an issue with her accent.

After Becky Lynch received her first initial push on the SmackDown brand as their Women’s Champion, she was quickly placed in a secondary role.

Reportedly, WWE Executive Kevin Dunn didn’t like Becky’s thick Dublin accent and decided to cut her promo time, according to a report from the Wrestling Observer Radio.

Becky replied to these reports with the following tweet:

“For those who didn't understand my accent, what I said was, Smackdown. Alexa. Glasgow. Face. Slapped. Off. Her.”

Thankfully, everything worked out for the best, as things changed dramatically as time went on. Becky has become one of the biggest stars on in their division to date.

#3. A certain “fella” helped Becky get hired by WWE

Sheamus is responsible for Becky Lynch being signed by WWE.

Sheamus and Becky Lynch became good friends after the two linked up. Sheamus spotted Becky during a tryout session during a WWE overseas tour to Dublin, Ireland. After Sheamus saw Becky in action, he gave Becky Lynch some phone numbers to a few WWE executives in the company.

The idea was for Becky Lynch to eventually receive a WWE developmental contract and then work her way up to the main roster. As fate would have it, Becky Lynch would be signed by the company in action and sawbegan working for the NXT brand.

Sheamus spoke about this during an interview with the Express:

“I actually talked to Becky, I had a conversation before her tryout,” he explained. “I think I got her in touch with whoever it was, I got her in touch with the right people. I just made a connection, she did it all herself. Sometimes things can get misconstrued or whatever, like I got her in WWE … That’s not true at all, but I gave her the information and passed it on until she got the opportunity. She did it, she took it.” (H/T: The Sportster)

The rest, as they say, is history.

#2. The Rock handpicked her for his SmackDown segment

WWE brought SmackDown to FOX in October 2019. The show was advertised to feature many WWE Legends and Hall of Famers for special guest appearances. The Rock was making his return to WWE to help promote the show on their new station.

The Rock and Becky Lynch took turns running down and roasting Baron Corbin, humiliating him in front of the WWE Universe. What made this segment even more special was learning that The Rock handpicked Becky to be a part of his segment.

The Rock praised Becky for the segment on his Instagram page:

"The People’s Champ and The Man of the People. Big shout to my dance partner and the man, herself @beckylynchwwe for takin’ care of business with me and delivering Smackdown’s highest rated segment of the entire show. You need me, you know how to find me. I’ll do the same. Onward and see ya down the road. #chemistry"

Becky Lynch also commented on the segment during an interview with PinkVilla.com:

"It was pretty cool. Pretty cool. I grew up, obviously, like everybody else, a giant Rock fan, and when that concept was brought to me about myself and Rock working together, it is just absolute dream come true stuff," Lynch stated honestly and added, "To be able to go out there, and work with him, collaborate with him, see his process, and then kick ass with him, and get some retribution, finally, on Baron Corbin because I hadn't gotten my retribution since that End of Days. And so again, get paid. The Man always collects her debts in the end."

The WWE Universe hopes that someday down the road we will see The Rock and Becky Lynch reunite in the squared circle for one more segment.

#1. Vince McMahon became one Becky Lynch's biggest supporters

Becky Lynch shared a touching, emotional moment with Vince McMahon backstage following her WrestleMania 35 main event victory.

Becky Lynch earned the respect of her peers and the WWE Universe, respectively.

Becky Lynch won the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35 (2019). It was the first ever women’s main event for a WrestleMania event and the first person to congratulate her was none other than Vince McMahon.

As we saw on the WWE 24 special, Vince greeted Lynch backstage after her match. He gave her a big hug and said that she’s “The Man” now.

Having earned the respect and approval of the WWE Chairman was the icing on the cake for Becky’s WWE run during that time frame.

Becky is currently sidelined with a separated shoulder, an injury she suffered wrestling Bianca Belair at SummerSlam.

