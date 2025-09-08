Becky Lynch to bring back 38-year-old star as her bodyguard against AJ Lee? Potential explored

AJ Lee made her long-awaited return to WWE on last week's SmackDown. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' arrogance got them in trouble as CM Punk came prepared last Friday. That said, while AJ's return may have caught them off guard, being the master strategists they are, Becky and Rollins could have a massive surprise up their sleeves.

Since The Man has never interacted with AJ, what if she brought someone who knows her all too well? In an interesting possibility, fans may see another shocking return as Becky could bring back Kaitlyn as her bodyguard. The 38-year-old star is one of the most notable rivals of AJ Lee's career.

From starting their WWE careers together on the same season of NXT to developing a bond that turned into a tag team called The Chickbusters, AJ and Kaitlyn were best friends once upon a time. However, much like most friendships in the Stamford-based company, this one also turned into a bitter rivalry.

The two have had several battles against each other throughout their careers. In fact, it was AJ Lee who ended Kaitlyn's only reign as the Divas Champion at Payback 2013. Moreover, AJ was The Hybrid Diva's final opponent before she retired from in-ring competition in 2014.

Kaitlyn made a brief return to WWE to compete in the Mae Young Classic Tournament in 2018, where she was eliminated in the second round. The 38-year-old's last appearance came at the RAW Reunion episode in 2019 in a backstage segment.

Now that The Black Widow has returned to help her husband, CM Punk, against Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Kaitlyn could also come back and renew her feud with AJ. Aligning with The Vision could be the perfect way to reintroduce her to the mix. That said, it is just speculation for now.

AJ Lee's official in-ring return to be confirmed on tonight's RAW?

After making her WWE return after a decade on last week's SmackDown, AJ Lee is set to appear on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. With Wrestlepalooza coming up on September 20, fans expect the former Divas Champion's first match since returning to be announced tonight.

AJ Lee is expected to team up with CM Punk to take on Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins in a Mixed Tag Team Match at the upcoming event in Indianapolis. Her last match in the Stamford-based promotion was on the RAW after WrestleMania 31, where she teamed up with Naomi and Paige to defeat Natalya and The Bella Twins in a six-woman tag team match.

It will be intriguing to see what the Triple H-led creative team has in store for tonight's RAW.

