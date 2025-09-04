  • home icon
Becky Lynch can become the most hated person in WWE if she does one thing on SmackDown

By Love Verma
Published Sep 04, 2025 02:10 GMT
Becky Lynch is the present Women's IC Champion on RAW. [Image credits: WWE.com]

Becky Lynch is playing a villainous WWE star, and her inclusion in The Vision has taken the internet by storm. Fans are buzzing with the possibility of AJ Lee's comeback, who may return soon to back up her husband and stop the Man & Seth Rollins.

The upcoming episode of SmackDown is set to take place in the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. During RAW this week, CM Punk hinted at his appearance in his hometown.

Becky Lynch can pull AJ Lee's entrance in the upcoming SmackDown

Many believe that the Second City Saint may either drop another major AJ Lee return update or the former Divas Champion will make her sensational return on the blue brand.

However, Becky Lynch has the chance to become the most hated person in the WWE Universe if she manages to pull off an entrance on AJ Lee's theme song.

As everyone is anticipating the comeback of Lee, The Man could make her presence felt by entering with the 'Let's Light It Up' theme song, which was used by the 38-year-old in her WWE run. An angle like this will generate a heated reaction from the audience and affirm the heel character of Lynch.

Why does Lynch pulling this scenario on SmackDown make sense?

This scenario completely makes sense as AJ Lee's WWE return seems inevitable now to unfold. Even this stunt from Becky Lynch will make the audience cheer louder for Lee, as we are reportedly inches away from her much-awaited comeback.

In the past, we have seen superstars cosplaying as their opponents to get more heat from the audience. So, the Irish star can follow the same route.

Rest, it will be interesting to see what will happen in the forthcoming edition of the blue brand and what CM Punk will do in his hometown.

Becky Lynch and CM Punk are already generating big numbers for WWE

With Becky Lynch's inclusion in the Vision, her storyline against CM Punk seems to be a profitable decision by WWE. Already, the feud is getting major attention from the audience, and the social media numbers of the company are a big proof of it.

Already, the video clips uploaded by the Stamford-based promotion have garnered over 8 million views combined. Even one of the video clips on RAW after Clash in Paris, where Becky is provoking the Best in the World by pushing him, has garnered over 6 million views.

These big numbers are proof that the World Wrestling Entertainment has made a good decision by incorporating The Man in Seth Rollins' feud against Punk. The numbers are expected to get much bigger in the near future, especially after AJ Lee's reported comeback.

