Becky Lynch chooses her old brand over RAW

Rick Ucchino FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 15 Nov 2019, 21:31 IST SHARE

Where does The Man's loyalty really lie? RAW or SmackDown?

Becky Lynch is on the verge of becoming the longest reigning RAW Women's Champion of all time, but it appears her heart is still with Friday Night SmackDown. The three time SmackDown Women's Champion spent nearly three years on the Blue Brand before moving over to RAW shortly after WrestleMania 35.

The Man recently took part in a fun round of rapid fire questioning with Nathalie Mamo of 'WWE MENA'. Mamo gave Lynch a number of choices over a two minute span, including the choice of RAW or SmackDown. The Face of Red Brand almost immediately said SmackDown before hilariously realizing her freudian slip. She would go on to correct herself.

Mamo asked a number of interesting questions including: who Lynch would want to stranded on a deserted island with and whether she prefers John Cena or The Rock. You can watch the full video below:

بيكي لينش هي ضيفتنا الأولى في أول سلسلة حلقات الأسئلة السريعة من WWE الآن وكانت إجاباتها غير متوقعة!#WWEALAN @BeckyLynchWWE pic.twitter.com/GpO1NiSiHk — WWE MENA (@WWEmena) November 15, 2019

SmackDown may always have a special place in The Man's heart, but she'll be fighting for RAW come November, 24th. At Survivor Series it will be Lynch taking on the SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley and the NXT Women's Champion Shayna Baszler in a triple threat match.