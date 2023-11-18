Becky Lynch to get punished following her WWE SmackDown appearance? Why it's possible

On the recent edition of WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch made an unexpected appearance on the blue brand despite being a RAW Superstar. For those unaware, during the conclusion of the latest episode of SmackDown, Lynch joined Bianca Belair's team as the fourth member for their Women's WarGames clash and was also involved in the chaotic brawl between both teams.

The Man returned to the blue brand after seemingly receiving a call from Charlotte Flair during a backstage segment, inviting her to join the team. Even during the segment in the main event, Flair mentioned the real-life tension between both stars.

However, joining Team Bianca Belair at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 might backfire for Lynch, as she might face consequences for making an arrival on SmackDown and engaging in a brawl despite being a RAW Superstar.

The possibility of this stems from past instances where Jey Uso faced repercussions from the SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis, including fines, for making an unauthorized appearance on the blue brand by attacking Jimmy Uso. Therefore, it is possible that Lynch might also suffer a similar fate after her appearance on the blue brand.

One possible reason why Lynch may not face consequences for her SmackDown appearance is if she received authorized permission from both General Managers. It is conceivable that Lynch obtained permission from RAW General Manager Adam Pearce to make an appearance on the opposite brand. Concurrently, Charlotte Flair and other members of Team Bianca Belair may have secured permission from Nick Aldis on her behalf.

With proper authorization for her recent actions on SmackDown, Becky Lynch might be exempted from facing any repercussions in the Stamford-based promotion.

The unfolding events at Survivor Series WarGames 2023 will be interesting to see now that Lynch has joined Team Belair for this year's Women's WarGames Match.

Becky Lynch's episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! scores historic viewership

In addition to her appearances in WWE, Becky Lynch recently featured on an episode of the Celebrity Jeopardy! game show, achieving two historic numbers. One of these numbers is rather unusual, as Lynch became the first participant to answer incorrectly out of all the sixty clues given to her. On a different note, another historic achievement for The Man is that her episode garnered the highest viewership for the show, drawing in 4.2 million viewers.

Ahead of Survivor Series WarGames this year, Becky Lynch is scheduled to face Xia Li in the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. This match was announced in the previous edition of the red brand after Lynch confronted Xia following her blindside attacks on Lynch.

