Becky Lynch's unfortunate record drew 4.2 million viewers

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently made it to the history books by setting an unfortunate record on the game show, which also drew a massive viewership.

The Man recently stepped into the world of trivia on the popular game show Celebrity Jeopardy! Joining her for this intellectual showdown were Macaulay Culkin, the iconic child star of the Home Alone movies, and Rachel Dratch, the renowned comedian and Saturday Night Live alum.

While Lynch is accustomed to dominating the wrestling ring, her experience on the game show took an unexpected turn. She became the first contestant in history who failed to provide a single correct response to 60 clues, which was duly noted by the Twitter account 'The Jeopardy! Fan.'

After a nail-biting battle of wits, Dratch emerged triumphant from the Celebrity Jeopardy! stage, narrowly edging out Culkin with a final score of $33,601 to $33,600.

Big Time Becks, who had faced a series of challenges throughout the game, managed to salvage some pride by correctly answering the 'Final Jeopardy!' clue, ending her run with a respectable $1,000.

According to Wrestle Features on Twitter, the episode Jeopardy featuring the 36-year-old WWE Superstar drew up to 4.2million viewers which is set to be the highest viewership of the season so far.

Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins posed for a heartfelt photo

The power couple of WWE, recently took to Instagram to share a stylish update with their fans. Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins' fashion sense and playful banter showcase their fun-loving personalities and strong bond as a couple.

The update has received a flurry of appreciation from fellow WWE stars, including Beth Phoenix, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez, Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio, Lita, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Sonya Deville, among others.

Currently, Big Time Becks is involved in a feud with Xia Li, and as announced by WWE, the two women will face each other on the upcoming episode of Monday Night RAW.

