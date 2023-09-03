Becky Lynch to leave WWE RAW after Payback 2023? Why it could happen

Becky Lynch triumphed in her match at Payback 2023. The Man defeated arch-rival Trish Stratus inside a steel cage at the September 2 premium live event. It seems Becky won't be seen on WWE RAW after the event.

She could be sent to NXT to kick off her much-anticipated title program with Tiffany Stratton. The feud was first teased at NXT Heatwave when Stratton called Becky Lynch a former NXT Women's Champion, a title Lynch hasn't won thus far.

The star addressed her 'mistake' during a backstage segment with McKenzie Mitchell. She took the opportunity to throw a major shade at the former RAW Women's Champion, claiming she was better than her.

Stratton was spotted in the crowd on the RAW before Payback 2023. The NXT Women's Champion observed the Falls Count Anywhere main event between Lynch and Zoey Stark. Lynch won the match after putting Stark through the table with the Mandhandle Slam.

Becky Lynch and Tiffany Stratton came face-to-face at Payback 2023

The Man put on a great opener with Trish Stratus at Payback 2023. Both women paid tribute to Lita and Victoria, who had the first women's steel cage match in WWE history.

Lynch was asked to provide her comments on the match by Cathy Kelley during a backstage segment at WWE Payback. The segment was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who apologized to Lynch for her not winning the NXT Women's Championship during her career in developmental. However, the apparent condescending manner of her apology angered Lynch even more as she asked Stratton to focus on her match this coming Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Lynch will make her way to the developmental brand and conquer the elusive NXT Women's Title.

What's your take on Lynch possibly heading to NXT? Let us know in the comments section below!

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here