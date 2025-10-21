Becky Lynch may have subtly revealed the truth about Seth Rollins’ future in WWE

Seth Rollins was written off television last week on WWE Monday Night RAW when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker kicked him out of The Vision. The former World Heavyweight Champion has reportedly suffered a serious shoulder injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future. This week on RAW, Paul Heyman explained his reasons behind betraying The Visionary. However, he was confronted backstage by Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch. The Women's Intercontinental Champion berated Heyman, calling him a “penguin-faced prick.”Through her verbal tirade, The Man could have subtly revealed Rollins' new character once he makes his return. Seth Rollins could return as 'The Destroyer'During her confrontation with Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch told him that her husband would &quot;kill&quot; everything he loves apart from him. This statement seemingly confirms that the former World Heavyweight Champion will target Reed and Breakker upon his return.Moreover, in an attempt to 'destroy' Heyman, Rollins could also target Brock Lesnar again, since the two reunited at Wrestlepalooza and are seemingly back on the same page now. Once known as the 'Beast Slayer,' Rollins could repeat history and take out Lesnar alongside his ex-Vision teammates to leave Heyman alone and helpless.A babyface turn is almost certain after a serious injuryAfter being brutally taken out by Breakker and Reed, it seems almost certain that Rollins will return as a babyface. Although he has been incredibly effective as a heel, he will have to become a babyface to oppose the Brons, who have gained a lot of heat following their actions last week. When superstars return from serious injuries, they are usually given a positive reception by the WWE Universe in recognition of their perseverance. The same can be said for Seth Rollins, whose injury this time is not a ruse. Becky Lynch also revealed that Rollins never trusted HeymanSurprisingly, Lynch also told Heyman that Rollins never trusted or needed him, but joined forces with him anyway. Moreover, she claimed he was surprised he wasn't betrayed sooner. If there's anyone on the main roster who can outsmart Paul Heyman, it's Seth Rollins. The former Shield member has always been open about having a 'Plan B,' and this situation could be no different. He could return with a vengeance and join other babyfaces terrorized by The Vision, such as Jey Uso and LA Knight, to take the faction down.