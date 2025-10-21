  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Becky Lynch may have subtly revealed the truth about Seth Rollins’ future in WWE

Becky Lynch may have subtly revealed the truth about Seth Rollins’ future in WWE

By Arsh Das
Modified Oct 21, 2025 09:35 GMT
Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman
Becky Lynch and Paul Heyman [Photo: WWE's YouTube]

Seth Rollins was written off television last week on WWE Monday Night RAW when Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker kicked him out of The Vision. The former World Heavyweight Champion has reportedly suffered a serious shoulder injury and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Ad

This week on RAW, Paul Heyman explained his reasons behind betraying The Visionary. However, he was confronted backstage by Rollins' wife, Becky Lynch. The Women's Intercontinental Champion berated Heyman, calling him a “penguin-faced prick.”

Through her verbal tirade, The Man could have subtly revealed Rollins' new character once he makes his return.

Seth Rollins could return as 'The Destroyer'

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

During her confrontation with Paul Heyman, Becky Lynch told him that her husband would "kill" everything he loves apart from him. This statement seemingly confirms that the former World Heavyweight Champion will target Reed and Breakker upon his return.

Moreover, in an attempt to 'destroy' Heyman, Rollins could also target Brock Lesnar again, since the two reunited at Wrestlepalooza and are seemingly back on the same page now. Once known as the 'Beast Slayer,' Rollins could repeat history and take out Lesnar alongside his ex-Vision teammates to leave Heyman alone and helpless.

Ad

A babyface turn is almost certain after a serious injury

After being brutally taken out by Breakker and Reed, it seems almost certain that Rollins will return as a babyface. Although he has been incredibly effective as a heel, he will have to become a babyface to oppose the Brons, who have gained a lot of heat following their actions last week.

Ad

When superstars return from serious injuries, they are usually given a positive reception by the WWE Universe in recognition of their perseverance. The same can be said for Seth Rollins, whose injury this time is not a ruse.

Becky Lynch also revealed that Rollins never trusted Heyman

Surprisingly, Lynch also told Heyman that Rollins never trusted or needed him, but joined forces with him anyway. Moreover, she claimed he was surprised he wasn't betrayed sooner.

If there's anyone on the main roster who can outsmart Paul Heyman, it's Seth Rollins. The former Shield member has always been open about having a 'Plan B,' and this situation could be no different. He could return with a vengeance and join other babyfaces terrorized by The Vision, such as Jey Uso and LA Knight, to take the faction down.

About the author
Arsh Das

Arsh Das

Arsh is from Kolkata, India and holds a Bachelor's Degree in Sociology from Presidency University. He started watching wrestling since he was 9 years old and has been a fan ever since. His favorite wrestler is Will Ospreay, with AJ Styles also a close second. When not writing about wrestling, Arsh likes playing music and kickboxing.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Arsh Das
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications