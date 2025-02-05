Becky Lynch to return with new character and cost WWE star the Elimination Chamber Match? Potential scenario explored

Becky Lynch has yet to return to WWE, even though it has been widely reported that she signed a new deal with the company eight months after her departure. However, there is no exact date for her comeback yet.

There was an expectation that she would return at the RAW premiere on Netflix in early January, but this didn't happen. Similarly, she was kept off the Women's Royal Rumble last weekend, and fans continue to wonder when the former Women's World Champion will make her comeback.

The Man could show up next month at the Elimination Chamber and reignite her feud with the female star, which cost her the title in late May, before leaving WWE as her contract expired.

This female star is former Women's World Champion Liv Morgan, who defeated IYO SKY on March 1 to clinch her spot at the Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada. Morgan, who lost her Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley a month ago, seeks another title shot. She wants to win the Chamber and get a title shot at Mania.

Still, Becky Lynch could show up and assault her, costing her the victory and reigniting her feud with The Man, which took place from the RAW after 'Mania in early April to late May last year.

Seth Rollins praises Becky Lynch for her acting skills

Following her WWE departure, Becky Lynch spent time doing other things, and one of them was to claim acting roles in Happy Gimore and Star Trek movies.

Speaking with Spiegel and Holmes, her husband Seth Rollins praised Becky for her acting skills and the roles she claims in her movies.

“She’s just out there hustling. She’s just hustling. She has a role in the upcoming Star Trek series. She has the Happy Gilmore thing. We just signed with a new management company. Things are rolling for us as we’re running into 2025. She’s awesome and just getting a lot of great roles," Seth said. [H/T Wrestlezone]

Becky Lynch improved her acting skills during her time in WWE, and it remains to be seen whether she will continue her acting career now that she is back in WWE.

