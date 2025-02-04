WWE suddenly gives a new nickname to Seth Rollins during RAW

Seth Rollins is one of the most unique characters in WWE. He now has a new nickname after his actions on RAW.

The former world champion appeared on this week's Monday night show to speak on a variety of topics related to the Royal Rumble. The Visionary quickly moved on to his future plans after facing a setback this past Saturday. He will face Finn Balor in an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on RAW in the next couple of weeks.

Seth Rollins then called out Sami Zayn and tried to fire up the Canadian star for his Elimination Chamber qualifying bout against CM Punk. The Visionary pointed out how Zayn is better than Punk, urging the former Intercontinental Champion to defeat The Second City Saint at any cost and end the 46-year-old's WrestleMania 41 dreams.

WWE's official X account immediately shared a clip from the segment and called the former Shield member Seth "Vince Lombardi" Rollins, seemingly comparing him to legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi. It should be noted that Rollins is unlikely to use the nickname going forward, and it is a one-off thing.

"Just call him Seth 'Vince Lombardi' Rollins," the post read.

Unfortunately, Rollins' pep talk failed to get the desired result. CM Punk connected with the GTS after a back-and-forth encounter to get the win over Sami Zayn, confirming his spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match at the namesake PLE.

WWE veteran slams Seth Rollins following RAW

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he was not a fan of Seth Rollins' "I'm The Visionary; I'm The Revolutionary; I'm Seth 'Freakin' Rollins" catchphrase.

The former WWE personality claimed that it was not over with fans, despite Rollins thinking otherwise.

"I swear to God, that entrance of Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, I'm the generator and the manipulator. That is not over; that has never been over. He says it every single time because he thinks it's so over. That is not over," he said. [From 34:41 onwards]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for The Visionary on the Road to WrestleMania 41.

