Becky Lynch's one reign as RAW Women's Champion has surpassed all of Charlotte Flair's reigns combined

The Man

Two of the biggest stars in all of WWE over the last year have been Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. Whereas Flair was immediately pushed to the top upon her debut four years ago, Lynch's status as a major player took a little while longer to come to fruition. Even though the Queen has four reigns as RAW Women's Champion compared to Lynch's single reign, the Man's one run with the title has already surpassed all of Flair's reigns combined. TheSportster.com carried a report on the matter.

Cementing her spot

It's become apparent over her WWE career that Flair is being earmarked to one day break her father, Ric Flair's record of 16 title reigns. John Cena tied it a few years ago. The Queen has been treated as the top woman in the company, but that changed once Becky Lynch kicked expectations in the face after last year's SummerSlam.

Since she once again came up short against Flair at the Biggest Party of the Summer in 2018, it propelled Lynch to anti-hero status rather than heel status as WWE had intended. With the Man basically bypassing her rival/friend, it led to the biggest win in Lynch's career as she toppled both Flair and Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 35. It was also the first main event spot for the women in the PPV's history.

Because of the faith from management put into Lynch's reign after besting Rousey, she still holds the title to this day. That technically makes her lone Championship reign on the red brand longer than all four of Flair's reigns as RAW Women's Champion. The Queen's four reigns lasted a combined 242 days whereas Lynch's reign is still going on at 243 days and counting.

Quality over Quantity

The question that has always come up regarding those with multiple title reigns is this - what is more important - the number of title reigns one has or the duration of those title runs? Flair's wins are important for her but have primarily been used to get her to break her father's 16 title reigns within the next few years. The Queen has already won the SmackDown Women's title on three separate occasions in 2019 but the reigns have been extremely short.

She defeated Asuka two weeks before 'Mania but lost the title at the Show of Shows. Flair then defeated Lynch a month later for the title at Money in the Bank but lost the belt minutes later due to a Bayley cash in. Flair then took the title from Bayley on the debut episode of SmackDown on FOX only to lose it back to the former Hugger a week later.

So to recap, Flair's last three reigns have been two weeks, five minutes and approximately a week. Is that more important or prestigious than holding a title for over 250 days and almost over a year? It might depend on who you ask, but the Queen's potential breaking of her father's record is a little less noteworthy due to the lack of an actual set of quality title reigns.