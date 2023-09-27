Becky Lynch's reaction to Seth Rollins accepting Shinsuke Nakamura's Fastlane challenge

As confirmed on RAW, Seth Rollins and Shinsuke Nakamura will meet inside the ring again in a Last Man Standing match at Fastlane 2023, and WWE has now released some intriguing footage of Becky Lynch's backstage reaction during Rollins' recent segment.

Becky Lynch has been mentioned in the ongoing World Heavyweight Title feud, as Shinsuke Nakamura has been ruthless in his conquest to break Seth Rollins. The Japanese star has specifically targeted Rollins' injured back and claimed in multiple promos that Lynch probably knows his husband has been in constant pain.

The rivalry between Rollins and Nakamura has gotten really personal, and many fans would have been curious to know what Lynch thinks about the upcoming match. WWE's Instagram handle put out a short clip of The Man reacting to Rollins' RAW promo.

The NXT Women's Champion looked very serious at the Gorilla position as she watched Rollins respond to Nakamura. As you can view below, Lynch approved of the bout with a nod at the end of Seth Rollins' address:

Becky Lynch is elevating NXT with her current run

After wrapping her program with Trish Stratus, WWE decided to utilize Becky Lynch to boost NXT's star power, and thus far, the plan seems to be working phenomenally well.

Lynch challenged Tiffany Stratton for the NXT Women's Championship on the September 12th episode and accomplished one of the few things that had alluded her all this while in WWE. The title change helped NXT increase its viewership figures, which has furthermore been assisted by WWE featuring the women's storyline on RAW.

The developmental brand's next big event, No Mercy 2023, is slated for September 30th, and Tiffany Stratton will have an opportunity to regain the belt she lost. It won't be easy, however, for the 24-year-old as she would have to beat Becky Lynch in an Extreme Rules match.

A few days later, Rollins will put his World Heavyweight title on the line against Nakamura in a Last Man Standing showdown. Do you see WWE's power couple retaining their respective championship belts? Share your predictions in the comments section below.

