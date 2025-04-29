Becky Lynch to start a brand new faction with two former WWE champions at Backlash 2025? Potential explored

Becky Lynch finally broke her silence on the latest episode of RAW following her shocking heel turn last week. She is set to face Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Backlash. In any big match Becky steps into, she becomes the favorite to win it. And now that she is a heel, the chances of her walking out victorious become ever higher.

However, The Man may not do it alone this time as two former champions could help her steal a victory over Valkyria. In a shocking turn of events, Becky Lynch could form a brand new faction at Backlash with Piper Niven and Alba Fyre. The two superstars, who are former Women's Tag Team Champions, are currently part of Chelsea Green's faction The Secret Hervice.

However, Green recently lost the Women's United States Championship, and following that, she made a farewell post on social media, bidding adieu to WWE. The Hot Mess may take a short break, and if she does, Niven and Fyre would be directionless. However, Becky Lynch could capitalize on this opportunity and ask the two superstars to join forces with her on RAW.

During the Women's Intercontinental Championship match at Backlash, Big Time Becks could pull off her trump card. Just when she would be on the verge of losing to Lyra Valkyria, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre could show up from nowhere and help The Man win the coveted title. Following that, all three superstars could stall tall in the ring, marking the onset of a new faction in WWE.

There could be no better way for Niven and Fyre to get the spotlight than aligning with Lynch. However, this is entirely a speculative scenario, and only time will tell what happens.

Becky Lynch to face Bayley at SummerSlam 2025?

Becky Lynch provided a lot of explanation this week on RAW as to why she returned or attacked Lyra Valkyria. However, the biggest highlight from the entire segment was that she was the one who attacked Bayley during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Lynch's real problem lies with The Role Model.

Well, WWE could not have just shown that for nothing. It was seemingly to sow the seeds of a blockbuster rivalry between Lynch and Bayley. Both women could face each other at this year's SummerSlam. There is also a good possibility that the Intercontinental Championship could be involved in their potential match.

By the time The Role Model returns to WWE, Becky Lynch could be the reigning champion. The two superstars were part of the Four Horsewomen in WWE and have quite a history. So, a feud between them at The Biggest Party of the Summer could do wonders for the women's division.

However, this is nothing but speculation at this point. Bayley's status is currently unclear while Lynch is on a mission to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship.

