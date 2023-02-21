Beginning of the end for Roman Reigns, John Cena returns - 6 biggest WWE feuds that will start on the Road to WrestleMania 39

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 is in the history books, and we are officially on the Road to WrestleMania. Several top superstars put an end to their intense rivalries at the recently concluded premium live event. But the event also showed what the future awaits for them following an impressive showing.

Here, we look at the biggest WWE feuds that can start on RAW and SmackDown on the Road to WrestleMania.

#1 Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes (Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

Roman Reigns will now focus on Cody Rhodes after his successful title defense at Elimination Chamber. The latter returned at Royal Rumble last month and won the 30-man battle royal to earn a title opportunity at WrestleMania.

The American Nightmare is now chasing his lifelong dream on the biggest stage in pro wrestling. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are yet to cross paths in WWE. However, The American Nightmare recently engaged in a memorable promo segment with Paul Heyman. The two went from reminiscing about their past to their real intentions for the upcoming title feud.

Roman Reigns has been involved in multiple huge title feuds since winning the championship, but Cody Rhodes will be different as this is the first time The Tribal Chief is the last chapter in someone else's story.

#2 The Usos vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Sami Zayn delivered an excellent storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline, but he couldn't dethrone the champion at Elimination Chamber. However, a brutal attack on Zayn in the post-match segment led to Kevin Owens' big return.

The two best friends must resolve many grievances, considering Zayn sacrificed Owens for the Bloodline. But he also betrayed Roman Reigns when he unleashed a monstrous beatdown on KO. The two are expected to eventually reunite and challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania.

Interestingly, Jey Uso has maintained his bond with Sami Zayn despite the latter's betrayal. He even refused to help Roman Reigns when asked to hit Zayn with a steel chair at Elimination Chamber.

But Reigns cleverly got out of the way, which caused Zayn to accidentally hit Jey Uso with a Spear. This could lead to Jey ultimately picking his family over Sami Zayn, especially after Kevin Owens brutalized Jimmy Uso at Elimination Chamber.

#3 Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley (SmackDown Women's Championship

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble this year and decided to challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania. In 2020, Charlotte Flair won the Royal Rumble and defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship at WrestleMania 36.

Three years later, the two women are set to compete in a WrestleMania rematch, but this time, they are on opposite ends of the story. Ripley has established herself as one of the most dominant female superstars in WWE, especially as part of The Judgment Day.

She will cross paths with Charlotte Flair on SmackDown this week. It will be interesting to note how things have changed for both superstars since their last title match at WrestleMania.

#4 Bianca Belair vs. Asuka (RAW Women's Championship)

Asuka outlasted Nikki Cross, Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, and Raquel Rodriguez to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match this weekend. She punched her ticket to WrestleMania with that victory and will now challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

It has been a while since Asuka was involved in a title picture where she posed a huge threat. She has displayed heel tendencies since her return, and it will be interesting to see how she approaches her title feud with Bianca Belair on WWE RAW.

Asuka has a lot of momentum on her side as she made history by becoming the first woman in WWE to win the Elimination Chamber, Money in the Bank, and Royal Rumble. So far, she has looked like a threatening challenger for The EST of WWE, but the latter won't let anyone take her championship with ease.

#5 Seth Rollins vs. Logan Paul

Seth Rollins has spent the last few weeks insulting Logan Paul. The Architect started taking shots at Paul after the YouTube star eliminated him from Royal Rumble. Rollins' comments backfired when The Maverick cost him a potential title win in the Elimination Chamber Match.

Rollins will be fuming to see someone he discredits cost him his big title win before WrestleMania. Logan Paul was impressive in both of his previous matches and was especially praised for his title bout against Roman Reigns.

Rollins has repeatedly argued that Logan Paul uses WWE to boost his popularity. The latter has proved himself inside the ring and will take it upon his prestige to prove Rollins' assessment incorrect. Logan Paul was the babyface in his feud against Roman Reigns, but fans are excited to see the controversial star play heel against Rollins, who is massively over with the crowd.

#6 Austin Theory vs. John Cena (United States Championship)

The aforementioned interference by Logan Paul helped Austin Theory retain his United States Championship in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match. However, the assist in his victory did not detract from his incredible performance inside the unforgiving steel structure.

Theory has been teasing a feud with John Cena for a long time. He even started imitating the champion on RAW, often repeating the iconic "The Champ is here" with added arrogance. John Cena will be back on RAW on March 6 and is expected to cross paths with Austin Theory, laying the groundwork for their WrestleMania feud.

Austin Theory mocked John Cena in a post-event press conference before issuing an open challenge for his title on RAW. Later in the evening, Edge decided to answer Theory's challenge, and the two superstars are set to lock horns in a title match on RAW. A brief feud with The Rated-R Superstar is expected to help Austin Theory script his feud with John Cena to set up their match at WrestleMania.

