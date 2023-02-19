Elimination Chamber 2023 Flops and Hits: Sami Zayn's dreams crushed by Roman Reigns, huge mistake with top heel before WrestleMania

WWE Elimination Chamber 2023 had an action-packed event planned for fans. The show featured two title matches, but neither championship changed hands at the recently concluded show.

There were multiple impressive performances and jaw-dropping moments that stole the show. However, a few booking decisions also prevented the latest WWE event from being flawless.

Here, we look at some of the biggest flops and hits from Elimination Chamber 2023. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Hit at WWE Elimination Chamber: Sami Zayn

The show's main event saw hometown hero Sami Zayn challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The two superstars locked horns in an epic match that was equal parts intense and dramatic. Zayn came close to defeating The Tribal Chief on multiple occasions and even had the champion's shoulders pinned to the mat for ten seconds, but there was no referee to count the pinfall.

However, a timely interference from Jimmy Uso and an accidental Spear on Jey Uso allowed Roman Reigns to retain his gold. Although Zayn couldn't win the match, he stole the show by delivering one of the most memorable performances of his career.

Kevin Owens made a surprise return on the show after the main event to help Sami Zayn, who was being brutalized by Roman Reigns and Jimmy Uso. The two best friends took turns using Stunner and Helluva Kick to attack Roman Reigns but refrained from talking to each other.

#2 Flop at WWE Elimination Chamber: Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley

WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix locked horns with Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match at the recently concluded premium live event. The match did not live up to the hype, especially considering the intensity of their feud on RAW.

The countless botches throughout the match made things worse for the four superstars. It wasn't necessarily a bad match, but the chaos evidently overshadowed the individual performances. Edge and Phoenix ultimately picked up a win that is bound to hurt their opponents' credibility.

Balor has just started to gain momentum as part of The Judgment Day, and Rhea Ripley is the Royal Rumble winner. Both superstars will start their journey on the Road to WrestleMania with a significant loss. It will be interesting to see how the duo recovers from their recent loss and if The Judgment Day's feud with Edge has truly come to an end.

#3 Hit at WWE Elimination Chamber: Montez Ford

Austin Theory won the Men's Elimination Chamber Match to defend his United States Championship successfully. The champion pinned Seth Rollins to pick up a win after a shrewd Logan Paul victimized The Architect. While the three aforementioned superstars received everyone's attention, Montez Ford quietly stole the show.

The Street Profits member was brilliant inside the ring ever since he entered the match. Ford crafted multiple compelling sequences that saw him take out multiple superstars within a short time. He even orchestrated the best spot in the match as he scaled to the top of the Elimination Chamber and attacked all five of his opponents with a splash from the steel structure's roof.

leaa ★ happy bhm! @thebelairera montez ford is not a real human being montez ford is not a real human being 🔥 https://t.co/MW2WUkPTBf

Unfortunately for him, Ford couldn't pick up a win despite delivering an epic in-ring performance. It deservedly earned him accolades from the WWE Universe as fans urged the creative team to capitalize on his momentum following the show.

#4 Flop at WWE Elimination Chamber: Controversial finish to Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley

Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley's match kickstarted on a brilliant note. Both superstars took turns dominating the match, each hitting the other with multiple F5s and Spears. However, the contest ended abruptly when Lesnar hit Lashley with a low blow.

The All Mighty held Lesnar in the Hurt Lock, and The Beast was visibly struggling to escape. He ultimately responded with a low blow that caused the match to end with DQ, and the referee awarded the win to Lashley. The booking looked uncertain at worst and lazy at best.

The only good thing about the segment was Brock Lesnar's rampage at ringside. He attacked the referee before brutalizing Lashley. He then put The All Mighty down with the F5 before forcing the match official to meet the same fate.

#5 Hit at WWE Elimination Chamber: Asuka

Asuka outlasted Carmella, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Nikki Cross, and Natalya to win the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and punch her ticket to WrestleMania. She was the most dominant performer in the bout, destroying one contender after another as the crowd cheered for her in unison.

In the end, Asuka forced Carmella to submit and sealed her win. She became the first woman in WWE to win the Royal Rumble, the Money in the Bank, and the Elimination Chamber. Asuka now has the opportunity to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and it will be interesting to see their rivalry unfold on the red brand.

