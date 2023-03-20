Beloved star to rejoin The Bloodline, abandon WWE titles - 5 ways Sami Zayn could betray Kevin Owens

WWE SmackDown featured one of the most heartwarming moments in recent wrestling memory. After having issues for months, best friends turned enemies Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunited, in part thanks to Cody Rhodes.

Zayn and Owens addressed their issues with each other earlier in the show. When Owens left, the former Honorary Uce of The Bloodline briefly spoke to him and made it clear that despite Owens thinking otherwise, Zayn did want to be his friend. Not only that, but The Underdog From The Underground called Owens his brother and told him that he loved him.

When Zayn was later getting beat down at the hands of The Usos, Owens returned in a surprising fashion and saved his best friend. They then hugged in the middle of the ring to a thunderous applause.

Unfortunately, this is pro wrestling & WWE, so happy endings rarely exist. There's a strong chance that their friendship will once again turn sour, as it has happened many times before. Zayn, in particular, could once again betray his best friend and go in a different direction.

Below are five ways Sami Zayn could betray Kevin Owens.

#5. Zayn may run away from a beatdown by The Bloodline

Sami Zayn has a lot of heart. He can take a beating and keep on coming back up and asking for more. That being said, while The Master Strategist can take a beating just as well as almost anybody, he doesn't always choose to.

The Canadian star has a history of running away from fights in WWE. Even when he first started hanging around The Bloodline, Sami didn't immediately take hits for the group. That mindset has evolved over time.

If Zayn and Owens end up having to fight The Bloodline in WWE, the former may ultimately run away instead of taking a beating. History has proven he's willing to do it, and if he has to leave KO as the sacrificial lamb, that may be a casualty he's willing to accept.

#4. Cody Rhodes & Zayn may both betray Kevin Owens

Cody Rhodes and Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens hugging on WWE SmackDown was a magical moment, but it didn't happen out of thin air. The two had to work through a lot of issues, some of which The Prizefighter wasn't completely willing to talk about. Enter Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare has been friendly with Zayn for weeks now. While he's been publicly working on reconnecting the former Honorary Uce and KO, there may be something else brewing that Owens is unaware of.

Cody Rhodes & Sami Zayn may be the alliance that Kevin thinks he & The Master Strategist are. As a result, The American Nightmare and The Underdog From The Underground could potentially betray The Prizefighter and leave him to the sharks, aka The Bloodline. They could even potentially beat Kevin down themselves to establish their new superteam.

#3. Sami Zayn might not show up for a big tag team match

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens always end up together again no matter what.



That reunion was a beautiful moment. Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens always end up together again no matter what.That reunion was a beautiful moment. https://t.co/XFRVxTbpTc

Sometimes the biggest betrayal isn't one that happens face-to-face. Instead, the biggest hardship and the most insulting way to stab somebody in the back is by ghosting them.

This move is especially egregious in pro wrestling. When a WWE Superstar is counting on a tag team partner & friend for support only for that person to not show up, trouble can be had. If Kevin Owens goes into a major tag team match expecting his friend by his side, Zayn no-showing could be very detrimental.

The obvious issue is that KO will go into a WWE ring on his own while fighting multiple men. Beyond that, he may worry about Zayn's whereabouts. If the former Honorary Uce actively chooses not to show up and help his friend, it may be the ultimate form of betrayal. There's also the chance it could cost them the tag team titles, be it as challengers or champions.

#2. He could cost them the Unified WWE Tag Team Titles

The Usos are the tag team champions

While the bout hasn't officially been announced as of yet, many fans believe that WWE WrestleMania will feature an epic tag team match. Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso may end up defending their Undisputed RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles against the reunited duo of Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn.

The Usos have been borderline unstoppable in recent years. They've won both the RAW & SmackDown Tag Team Titles, their reign with the latter set being the longest in the company's history.

If Owens and Zayn manage to dethrone The Usos, they'll make history. Sami could, however, end up costing the two the belts after they win them. If Zayn attacks Owens and leaves him to be pinned by another tag team, it'd be a degrading way to turn heel again.

#1. Sami Zayn might rejoin The Bloodline

The Bloodline

Sami Zayn's goal in WWE for quite some time was seemingly to join and then fit in with The Bloodline. He always pandered to Roman Reigns, Paul Heyman, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso. Zayn wanted to be a key member of the group.

Unfortunately, that never really happened. He was seemingly cemented as an Honorary Uce at Survivor Series WarGames, but things kept getting awry until he smashed Reigns with a steel chair at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

While he's gone from the group now, there's a chance that could change. The most sinister and sickening way Zayn could betray his best friend is to not only turn his back on Owens but to do so by rejoining The Bloodline. The move would be disgraceful, but it could happen.

