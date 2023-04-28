Beloved WWE star must win the World Heavyweight Championship 442 days after his last appearance

Triple H brought the World Heavyweight Championship back to WWE this week on RAW. It affords the company to book an exciting world title scene with new stars, especially with Roman Reigns doing his own thing separately. Several names could become permanent main eventers in the process.

But who should be the first to win this version of the big gold belt at Night of Champions? Provided he is healthy, that honor should fall to Big E. Out with a severe neck injury since the March 11, 2022, episode of SmackDown, the New Day member has been rumored to return as part of the WWE Draft in the coming days.

It remains to be seen if it happens. But if it does, and he can wrestle lengthy matches, Big E should instantly return to the top of the card. Night of Champions is the perfect time to re-crown him. It would immediately send a message that the World Heavyweight Championship is all about creating new stars.

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E.



Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E. Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. https://t.co/DxLxjKqyKe

Furthermore, the locker room would be thrilled for The Powerhouse of Positivity after how the last year has gone for him. Meanwhile, Big E can still be a part of The New Day with the World Heavyweight Championship, even if he primarily focuses on singles competition.

A second world title victory would help Big E shake off the disappointment of how his time as WWE Champion ended.

Big E with the World Heavyweight Championship should be better than his WWE Title reign

Big E won the WWE Championship from Bobby Lashley on the September 13, 2021, episode of RAW. After that, he had a few good matches against The All-Mighty and Drew McIntyre, but the storylines failed to meet expectations.

The reign ultimately ended at the Day 1 premium live event at the start of 2022, where Brock Lesnar was inserted into and won a fatal five-way for the WWE Title. Big E quickly returned to the midcard, leaving fans upset. This time, though, the company has a chance to right that wrong.

🗞️ @notatjalen Lesnar vs Rollins vs Lashley vs Owens vs Big E — Day 1.



Although I hate the ending and the aftermath—mostly due to Big E losing the championship for practically no reason—I think it pretty much set the tone for the year. Five hoopers in one match and they delivered. Lesnar vs Rollins vs Lashley vs Owens vs Big E — Day 1. Although I hate the ending and the aftermath—mostly due to Big E losing the championship for practically no reason—I think it pretty much set the tone for the year. Five hoopers in one match and they delivered. https://t.co/q1VTe4Hvau

Following his potential World Heavyweight Championship victory on May 27, Big E should take on all comers and be given some exciting stories to work with. He also needs to face Brock Lesnar and defeat him to retain the big gold belt. It would only benefit the New Day member and his title reign.

Do you think Big E should win the World Heavyweight Championship? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

Recommended Video Roman Reigns and WWE stars who saved their careers by turning heel

Poll : 0 votes