Best and worst of AEW Dynamite after Full Gear- Cody demolished by debuting star; Chris Jericho loses Championship match

14 Nov 2019, 09:48 IST

AEW: Full Gear saw some shocking results with a brutal main event match and a heel turn in the Championship bout, with Cody losing his ability to ever challenge for Chris Jericho's AEW World Championship again.

This week's AEW Dynamite saw the fall-out from Full Gear, as there was a rematch between AEW Full Gear opponents, 'Hangman' Adam Page and PAC. There was also a tag team match between Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara and SoCal Uncensored.

This week's show also saw a debut on AEW Dynamite, as Cody was decimated.

As a bonus best, I should mention that the brawl between The Young Bucks and Santana & Ortiz was exactly what was needed.

#1 Best: Jon Moxley vs Darby Allin set up for next week

AEW Dynamite following AEW: Full Gear got off to a great start as it was Jon Moxley who opened the show himself. He faced Nakazawa in a short and simple match and was able to win, before putting up an open challenge to anyone in the roster to face him.

He did not have to wait long. Later in the night, Darby Allin won his Triple Threat match against Shawn Spears and Peter Avalon and immediately took to the mic to say that he accepted Jon Moxley's challenge. As a result, the two will be battling each other on next week's AEW Dynamite.

This is an extremely interesting match for AEW to build up, as despite both being hugely popular babyfaces at the moment, Dean Ambrose and Darby Allin are loved for their brutal style of wrestling in the ring.

While Moxley reaffirmed his title as the current King of Hardcore at AEW Full Gear in his match against Kenny Omega, Darby Allin is certainly someone who seems to enjoy the pain that comes with more aggressive matches. Even his finishing move, the Coffin Drop is one which puts his whole life at risk every time he uses it.

Pairing these two together promises quite the show for the AEW fandom.

