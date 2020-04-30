Best and Worst of AEW Dynamite- Former WWE stars in a special segment, Big issue with main event match revealed

Lance Archer and Brandi Rhodes clashed in the main event

AEW Dynamite is an absolute delight and pleasure to watch, in my opinion. Honestly, if you ask me for my personal opinion about whether this show should be watched or not, my answer would be a resounding yes.

It was so good that I will not even mention Chris Jericho and Tony Schiavone as part of the actual analysis in this article. The two of them have formed a commentary duo that I look forward to listening to every single week. Who would have thought this WCW pair would ever team up in such a manner in the year 2020?

So what did I like, and what did I dislike about AEW Dynamite this week, you ask? To know the answer, please check out the following review, and indeed, if you had a chance to catch All Elite Wrestling this week, I would love to hear your take on whether you felt the show was worth your while.

#1 Best: The Bubbly Bunch

On this week's episode of #TheBubblyBunch... how many different wrestlers and celebs can you list off from this Manitoba Melee? #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/WMK2NXf1sF — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) April 30, 2020

I marked out for Duff McKagan from Guns n' Roses because they're one of my favorite bands ever, but this edition of the Manitoba Melee was so star-studded that I will spend a day and a half if I have to list them all. The two names that stood out to me are former WWE stars- Vickie Guerrero and Virgil.

The first week of The Bubbly Bunch did not really resonate with me but the way that the show has picked up, it just continues to get better with every subsequent episode. Every one of Chris Jericho's friends was a part of this video and if you haven't seen it already, I recommend that you do so right away.

Luther, Jungle Boy, etc. also made the video feel very special.